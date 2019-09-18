A former Summit County official who left to take a job in the private sector last month is expected to continue his work with the county.

Jason Dodson, who served as chief of staff to the Summit County executive for more than a decade, left the county last month to join Akron law firm Roetzel & Andress, where he provides strategic solutions to public and private sector clients as a director of Roetzel Consulting Solutions.

The Summit County Council’s planning and economic development committee on Monday approved a resolution authorizing the county executive to execute, subject to approval by the county Board of Control, a professional service contract with Roetzel Consulting Solutions to provide economic development strategy, project management and consulting services to the county.

The full council is expected to vote on the resolution at next Monday’s meeting.

The $90,000 contract would be from Sept. 1, 2019, through Aug. 31, 2020, with two options to renew for additional one-year terms.

Under the contract, Dodson would be placed on a $7,000 monthly retainer to continue to represent the county on economic development work, with $6,000 total available for travel expenses if needed. Dodson would also track his hours spent doing work for the county.

Dodson made $128,107 as chief of staff. His replacement, Brian Nelsen, is being paid $137,092. Dodson has declined to discuss any pay differential between his public and private salaries.

“If council ultimately approves it, I’d certainly look forward to continuing to work for the county under the economic development umbrella,” Dodson said. “I think during my time at the county, we’ve had a number of successful projects. We’ve built a very successful record, and I think we’ve got very good momentum.”

Dodson had worked in the county executive’s office since 2007 and served as chief of staff since December 2008, first under late County Executive Russ Pry and for the last three years under County Executive Ilene Shapiro.

“Jason has been an integral, integral part of our economic development efforts here in Summit County, dating back to 2007 when he first started at the county,” said Nelsen, the county’s former finance director who took over as chief of staff after Dodson left.

Nelsen listed several projects Dodson has been involved in over the years, from the just-announced deal with Smithers to move its world headquarters to downtown Akron and the Amazon fulfillment center planned at Akron’s former Rolling Acres Mall site to the Elevate Greater Akron initiative.

The county is one of three core economic development organizations — the others are the city of Akron and the Greater Akron Chamber — outlined in the Elevate Greater Akron plan, with its functions and roles including business retention and expansion efforts, business intelligence, project management and workforce development initiatives.

Nelsen said Dodson has already committed 12 hours per month toward meetings relating to Elevate Akron and business retention and expansion as part of the contract.

Contact reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.