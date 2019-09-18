BRECKSVILLE — A Brecksville woman and a police officer found a massive boa constrictor slithering around Chapel Hill Drive, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com partner News 5 Cleveland reported.

Officials guided the female snake into a clean drum and secured it. It's unknown how the 6-foot-9-inch snake weighing nearly 25 pounds got to Chapel Hill Drive, but the animal warden said he believes someone let it loose.

The snake is now with a local reptile rescue group. She passed a veterinarian exam and will be fed frozen prey. If she manages two feedings, she will be available for adoption.

