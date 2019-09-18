COLUMBUS: Interim Columbus police Chief Thomas Quinlan has recommended that two former vice officers be fired as a result of their actions last year in arresting adult film star Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels.

The disciplinary recommendations, announced Wednesday, will ultimately be decided by Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr., who will conduct hearings with the officers within the next few months.

Quinlan said he has recommended terminations for Officers Steven Rosser, a 18-year veteran of the division, and Whitney Lancaster, a 31-year veteran, as well as lengthy suspensions without pay for two supervisors involved in the unit's arrest of Clifford in July 2018.

Quinlan recommended a 240-hour suspension for Lt. Ronald Kemmerling, a 23-year veteran, and a 120-hour suspension for Sgt. Scott Soha, a 17-year veteran, who will also have hearings before Pettus before final discipline is imposed.

Quinlan issued a written reprimand to Cmdr. Terry Moore, a 29-year veteran, who oversaw the former vice unit before it was disbanded on March 19.

Keith Ferrell, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, said Rosser, Lancaster and Kemmerling will be required to have hearings before Pettus. Soha can choose to forfeit paid leave days to cover his suspension or choose to have a hearing before Pettus.

"The lodge believes this discipline is excessive in these cases," Ferrell said. "The city has the opportunity to remedy that. If they don't, we'll take the appropriate action."

Rosser and Lancaster were two of the three vice officers involved in the arrest of Clifford at Sirens Gentleman’s Club in July 2018, as well as the arrests of two other women who worked at the club.

All three arrests resulted in criminal charges filed under a state law that were later dismissed by City Attorney Zach Klein over concerns about ambiguities in the language .

Rosser was suspended with pay in October 2018 and Lancaster was suspended with pay in December as part of an ongoing investigation into the now-defunct unit by the FBI's Public Corruption Task Force.

An internal Division of Police review of the Daniels arrest — conducted based on communications among some of the officers in emails and on social media — found there was no political motivation for the arrest but there were other issues, which resulted in the administrative charges.

All five officers had hearings in late August before Quinlan.