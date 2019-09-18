Jill Soltau is making a long-shot bid at J.C. Penney to do what her predecessors couldn't: uncover what customers really want from the ailing department-store chain.

Soltau joined the company last October with the stock in a free fall that has yet to reverse. During her second day on the job as the company's first female chief executive officer, she commissioned a survey that came back with some telling findings: Customers are tied to their digital devices, they care about fashion and want to forge an emotional connection with the places they shop.

J.C. Penney had work to do in every category, Soltau said in her first sit-down interview since she started the job.

Within the first six months of her tenure, she identified 18 of the department-store locations for closure and exited the major appliance business, which had been reintroduced by prior CEO Marvin Ellison in 2016. She also moved most furniture sales to online only.

"It hasn't been a great shopping experience, I think largely because the company had lost its sight on doing what's right for the customer," Soltau, 52, said in an interview in Fort Worth, Texas. Customers have been "confused" and "not sure who we are, who we're trying to be," she said.

Other changes she's put in place since then may not seem as radical — ritzier fitting rooms, a lot less merchandise and more experiences like in-store workshops on makeup application and home cooking-but the results are promising, she says. A company test of its new dressing-room model inside two stores resulted in customers with a more than 30% bigger shopping basket.

Still, with foot traffic falling and four straight quarterly declines in same-store sales, Soltau acknowledges she has a lot of work ahead. The question is how much longer investors are willing to wait. Shares are down 9% since the start of the year, despite a wider bull market that's driven the S&P 500 up 20%.

If it seems Soltau is moving deliberately-and maybe a bit slower than Wall Street might like-there's a good reason. In 2012, the company burned a lot of customer goodwill when it made the critical error of scrapping coupons, thinking buyers would rather have low prices all the time than feel the buzz of snagging a limited-time deal. Yet by doing so, J.C. Penney misjudged its core audience, and it has taken time to win them back. The CEO's office has also been a revolving door, with four leaders in less than eight years.

"Sometimes there's a lot to undo," says Soltau who previously ran the arts-and-craft retailer Jo-Ann Stores, based in Hudson. "This company has made a lot of promises that it hasn't fulfilled," she says. "We've got to earn the trust back of our customers, of our vendors, of our investors and the only way to do that is share once we have results."

Soltau says the in-store experience keeps department stores relevant in an increasingly e-commerce world. And she has sharpened her focus on the chain's well-known and oft-lamented oversupply of products. The company cut inventory by 12.5% last quarter and reduced markdowns, which had been hurting sales.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Poonam Goyal says if Soltau's strategies had been put in place in 2012, they would likely have been more successful than what her predecessors did: "bringing other distractions to make up for the bleeding core."

Shoppers will start to see more of her plan come into fruition as the critical holiday season approaches. Soltau promises that the retailer will "show up this holiday in a way our customer hasn't seen in a long time."

"It won't be perfect yet," she says. "We have a long way to go, but our customer will feel the change."