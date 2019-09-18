A 60-year-old man found with a bloody knife in his pocket was arrested early Tuesday morning after a stabbing in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood, police said.

Akron police responded just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to a dispute between roommates in the 2100 block of 16th Street SW that had escalated to a physical fight culminating in a stabbing.

Officers found the victim on the front porch of the residence holding bloody towels to his stomach. The suspect, identified as Richard Postlethwaite, was found walking in the area with a bloody knife in his pocket, police said. He was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Summit County Jail.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment of a nonlife-threatening wound.