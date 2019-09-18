HARRISVILLE TWP. — A 57-year-old Medina County man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Route 224 at Vandemark Road in Medina County’s Harrisville Township.

The crash involved a dark blue 2006 Toyota Scion XB driven by Kefton Donley Jr., 57, of Homerville, and a black 2017 Ford F-150 driven by Jaden R. Goldney, 20, of Seven Hills.

According to the patrol, Donley was traveling north on Vandemark Road and stopped at the stop sign, while Goldney was traveling east on U.S. 224 in the right lane.

The patrol reported Donley failed to yield from the stop sign and was struck by Goldney’s vehicle. Both vehicles continued off the road into the grassy median after the crash.

Donley was pronounced dead at the scene. Goldney did not sustain any injuries in the crash. Goldney’s passenger, Brandon P. Cerovac, 23, of Brunswick, was transported by the Lodi Fire Department to Lodi Hospital with minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts. Alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.