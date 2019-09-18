GLORIA GLENS — A 911 caller reporting he had shot his mother in the head and had his little brother tied up in a closet in a Medina County home turned out to be a hoax, the Medina Gazette reported.

Officers from as many as eight law enforcement agencies showed up at a house in the 400 block of Playland Parkway at 3 a.m. Monday. It turned out to be a fake 911 call from a “Matthew Davis” — most likely a false name that sent police scrambling to what they thought was a major incident, the newspaper reported. The caller also said he was armed with an AR-15 rifle and planned to shoot his brother and any responding officers he saw.

The family living in the house, who had no idea about the call, left while the Medina County SWAT team cleared the home.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it believes this is case of a "swatting," an attempt to send a SWAT team to raid a stranger's house. If found, the person purporting to be “Davis” could face inducing panic charges and possibly disorderly conduct, officials said. Identifying the caller could be difficult as investigators suspect an online gamer created the hoax.

