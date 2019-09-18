Police officers from across Portage County are banding together to create the first official honor guard for the county.

The coordinated group of police officers will attend officer funerals, county parades and other events where a public presence is wanted, said Kent State Police Chief Dean Tondiglia.

Informally, the honor guard has been attending events since last October, said Northeast Ohio Medical University Police Sgt. Shawn Parker, one of the leaders of the group. Formally, the group has been going for about four months and has 12 members, all of whom are volunteers. About half of the members of the honor guard served in the military, which some said influenced their decision to join.

The honor guard is not expected to fully replace police departments that want to have an individual presence at a parade or a funeral, but it will hopefully make funeral arrangements easier to coordinate and designate a group of people as the “go-tos” for parades, Tondiglia said.