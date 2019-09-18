COLUMBUS — Despite critics' claims of junk science, the Republican-led Ohio Senate held its first hearing Wednesday on a bill that would require doctors who provide medication for an abortion to tell their patients that the procedure could be reversed.

The proposal, under consideration by the Health, Human Services and Medicaid Committee, is controversial because many medical experts say the claim is false and not supported by science.

The legislative debate came about the same time news broke that Toledo had become one of the largest cities in the nation without a clinic providing surgical abortions; its sole remaining facility surrendered its license for such procedures to the state Sept. 10. Ohio Department of Health spokesman Russ Kennedy said Capital Care Network of Toledo's new owners decided to perform only chemically induced abortions.

Senate Bill 155, sponsored by Sen. Peggy Lehner, R-Kettering, would mandate that at least 24 hours before prescribing medication to terminate a pregnancy, doctors provide women with information stating “it may be possible to reverse the intended effects of a mifepristone abortion if she changes her mind, but time is of the essence.”

Doctors who fail to give patients such information would face a first-degree criminal misdemeanor, which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a fine of $1,000. Subsequent violations would be fourth-degree felonies with the possibility of an 18-month sentence.

In testimony Wednesday, Lehner told committee members she wants to ensure that women have “true choice.”

“This legislation is intended to give another choice to women who are in desperate situations. We are not forcing anyone to take the abortion pill reversal treatment — we simply want to give women more information on another option available to them,” Lehner said.

Sen. Cecil Thomas, D-Cincinnati, said the bill would require doctors to give patients “untested information.”

“Wouldn’t it be wise to wait until the Food and Drug Administration had proved [the medication] for abortion reversal?” he asked Lehner.

Lehner said it has been successfully used for years to prevent women from having miscarriages. “I don’t know what there is to wait for," she said.

“If there is something that can help a woman who has changed her mind not live with the regret that she would have if she proceeded with the abortion, [it] is something that ought to be available to her.”

Eight other states have passed similar laws. Last week, a federal judge blocked North Dakota’s law finding that claims that abortions could be reversed were unproven and that the state should not require doctors to give patients misleading and inaccurate information. Arizona lawmakers earlier this year repealed their law after it was challenged in court.

Both the American Medical Association, which was a plaintiff in the North Dakota lawsuit, and American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology have disputed claims that the effects of an abortion pill can be reversed.

Jamie Miracle, deputy director of NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio, said such laws “require physicians to provide patients with medically inaccurate information at best, and potentially harmful information at worse.”

Medication abortions are generally an option for women in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. Of the nearly 21,000 abortions performed in Ohio in 2017, the most recent data available from the health department, more than a fourth involved medicine, nearly all using mifepristone.

Typically, a woman is given two drugs. She first takes mifepristone to block the progesterone hormone that helps maintain pregnancy, followed 24 hours later by misoprostol, which makes the uterus contract and expel the embryo to complete the abortion.

Supporters of abortion reversal claim the medication-based procedure could be reversed if a woman has not taken the second pill and she is given progesterone to counter the effects of mifepristone.

Lehner cited a study by Dr. George Delgado, which found high doses of progesterone successfully reversed abortions in 64% to 68% of cases without increased risk of birth defects. Critics have discounted the claims, saying the analysis was unscientific and did not use a control group for comparison.

Meanwhile, abortion opponents celebrated developments in Toledo.

"No more babies will be torn apart within their mother's womb here in Toledo" said Ed Sitter, executive director of Greater Toledo Right to Life.

Stephanie Ranade Krider, vice president of Ohio Right to Life, said: "This clinic has acted in a reckless and above the law manner, putting women's health and safety at risk for years. ... While this facility will undoubtedly continue to profit off of women seeking chemical abortions, with over 1,300 abortions in Lucas County in 2017, the loss of their surgical license will save many lives."

NARAL Pro-Choice Ohio Executive Director Kellie Copeland said, "These changes are happening as a natural part of running a health-care facility and unrelated to any politically motivated actions from the state legislature or administration."

In February, Ohio's health director increased the fine on Capital Care to $15,000 from $3,000 for safety and procedural violations when a patient with potential post-abortion complications was transferred to a hospital via a private vehicle in 2017.

Abortion rights proponents have lamented the disappearance of abortion clinics across Ohio. State lawmakers and Govs. John Kasich and Mike DeWine have enacted many new laws restricting abortion in recent years, and the number of clinics has dropped from 16 to nine — six of which can perform surgical abortions. Earlier this year, lawmakers and DeWine banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, although the law is on hold pending a legal challenge.