NIMISHILLEN TWP. — A sledgehammer-wielding man attacked a relative’s car and then shoved him to the ground, causing a head injury, according to jail records.

As the relative was taken to an area hospital, Jacob C. Lundberg, 29, of 7013 Pilot Knob Ave. NE, was taken to jail.

Stark County Jail records show he was booked into the county lock-up on charges of felonious assault, domestic violence and criminal damaging and endangering.

Lundberg was already on parole, according to Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction records. He was released from prison last year after serving time for heroin possession and evidence tampering.

According to the jail records, Lundberg was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Monday at his home, where he used the sledgehammer to strike the relative’s car.

The man’s condition was not available Tuesday morning. Jail records did not list the nature of Lundberg’s dispute with the relative.

Lundberg remained behind bars Tuesday, held in lieu of $120,000 bond pending an Alliance Municipal Court hearing.