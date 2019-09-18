Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is set to visit Northeast Ohio next week.

O'Rourke will speak at Kent State University's Risman Plaza at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Kent State College Democrats announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

We are so happy to announce Presidential Candidate @BetoORourke will be on campus to speak September 25 @ 6PM on Risman Plaza! We hope to see you all there! pic.twitter.com/w6v27B1v7D

— KSU College Dems (@kentstatedems) September 17, 2019