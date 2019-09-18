Movie/book chat

Critic and author Mark Dawidziak will chat about the 25th anniversary of "The Shawshank Redemption" and his book ("The Shawshank Redemption Revealed") about the making of the film that starred Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman. The free talk will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Akron-Summit Main Library, 60 S. High St., Akron.

Outdoor movie

There will be a free showing of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" on Saturday night at the Glendale Cemetery in Akron. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will start at 8 p.m. There will be a shuttle service, activities and food trucks. Pink Velvet Studio will lead an alien craft and folks will be encouraged to stack rocks in the shape of Devil’s Tower. The rain date is Sunday.

Run and fun

Torchbearers will host the 13th and final AkRun 5K Saturday morning along the Ohio & Erie Canalway Towpath Trail. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at Spaghetti Warehouse with the race at 11 a.m. After the race there will be a family friendly celebration at Park East with music, food and activities.

Advocate talk

Sister Helen Prejean, author of "Dead Man Walking," will discuss her memoir, "River of Fire: My Spiritual Journey," at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hudson Library. The nun's work, particularly against the death penalty, inspired the movie "Dead Man Walking." For more, visit hudsonlibrary.org.

Broadway in Akron

"Menopause The Musical" will make a one-day stop Thursday night at the Akron Civic Theatre. Tickets for the show range from $38 to $58. For more, visit akroncivic.com.

Woof woof

The Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge will host a Puppy Match dog show on Sunday. For more, visit rubbercitykennelclub.com.

— Craig Webb