AKRON

Man faces charge in stabbing

in Kenmore neighborhood

A 60-year-old man found with a bloody knife in his pocket was arrested early Tuesday morning after a stabbing in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood, police said.

Akron police responded just after 4 a.m. Tuesday to a dispute between roommates in the 2100 block of 16th Street SW that had escalated to a physical fight culminating in a stabbing.

Officers found the victim on the front porch of the residence holding bloody towels to his stomach. The suspect, identified as Richard Postlethwaite, was found walking in the area with a bloody knife in his pocket, police said. He was charged with felonious assault and taken to the Summit County Jail.

The victim was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment of a nonlife-threatening wound.

KENT STATE

Presidential hopeful O'Rourke

to visit school Wednesday

Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke is set to visit Northeast Ohio next week.

O'Rourke will speak at Kent State University's Risman Plaza at 6 p.m. Wednesday the Kent State College Democrats announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

MEDINA COUNTY

SWAT call to Gloria Glens

home turns out to be hoax

A 911 caller reporting he had shot his mother in the head and had his little brother tied up in a closet in a Medina County home turned out to be a hoax, the Medina Gazette reported.

Officers from as many as eight law enforcement agencies showed up at a house in Gloria Glens at 3 a.m. Monday. It turned out to be a fake 911 call from a “Matthew Davis” — most likely a false name that sent police scrambling to what they thought was a major incident, the newspaper reported.

The caller also said he was armed with an AR-15 rifle and planned to shoot his brother and any responding officers he saw.

The family living in the house, who had no idea about the call, left while the Medina County SWAT team cleared the home.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it believes this is case of a "swatting," an attempt to send a SWAT team to raid a stranger's house. If found, the person purporting to be “Davis” could face inducing panic charges and possibly disorderly conduct, officials said.

PORTAGE COUNTY Mama cat, 7 kittens recovering after rescue from trash can The Portage Animal Protective League has named eight cats rescued from a Ravenna Township trash can last week.

The adult cat was named Treasure, according to the APL. The seven kittens were named Sapphire, Ruby, Diamond, Opal, Onyx, Topaz and Emerald.

Complaints filed in court by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office stated a mother cat and kittens were placed in a plastic bag “to cut off their air supply,” then placed into a kennel, which was then placed in a trash can. A neighbor in the Birchwood Manor manufactured home community called police after hearing meowing.

The APL said there were eight kittens in the carrier, one of which was unable to breathe and died.

The APL reports the kittens are gaining weight, no longer have fleas and are in a foster home. They are not yet available for adoption.

Jerry L. Hardy, 59, has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty, all fifth-degree felonies. He remained in jail Wednesday on bond.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Children's Services levy

fundraiser planned

The Citizen’s Committee for Children Services will host its annual “Together for Safe Kids” levy fundraiser to support Summit County Children Services from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fairlawn Country Club, 200 N. Wheaton Road.

The event will include a live auction, food and music. William and Rebecca Considine will be honored with the first "Together for Safe Kids" award.

Donations can be made by mailing checks to The Citizen’s Committee for Children Services, P.O. Box 7273, Akron, Ohio 44306. To purchase tickets for the event, visit eventbrite.com/e/together-for-safe-kids-levy-fundraiser-tickets-66585299423.

For updates, visit facebook.com/SupportSummitKids. For more information, email summitkidslevy@gmail.com or call 330-379-1918.

Rescheduled sobriety checkpoints Friday The Summit County OVI Task Force will conduct sobriety checkpoints in the county Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The task force does not disclose in advance specifically where the checkpoints will be held. This weekend's checkpoints were originally scheduled for last weekend but were rescheduled due to weather.