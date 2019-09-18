RITTMAN — A fringe of trees embraces the perimeter of the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, many of them unkempt in contrast to the meticulous attention given to the cemetery grounds.

On Wednesday, arborists from companies around Northeast Ohio volunteered a day of service to correct that problem and pay their respects to the buried veterans.

They were participating in the fifth annual Saluting Branches: Arborists United for Veteran Remembrance day, when thousands of tree experts across the country spruce up dozens of national cemeteries.

This year, about 3,500 arborists were expected to volunteer at 67 veterans cemeteries, veterans homes and veterans hospitals.

The event started small as a local effort, said John Palmer, a consulting arborist who supervised the Rittman event for Saluting Branches.

“They did one and it did so well people said, ‘We’d like to do it in our own city,’ ” he said.

It spread quickly from its roots in Minnesota, going nationwide in 2015.

Dale Freshour, a foreman with the Davey Tree Expert Co., said Wednesday was his fourth Veteran Remembrance day.

veteran who served in the Army, Freshour said he volunteered his time to show his respect for the veterans buried at the cemetery.

“[It’s] taking care of your brothers — giving back,” he said. “It’s hallowed ground. Everybody here at some time did something to serve their country.”

Palmer said he became involved to give a little back to the men and women who have given much more. Their final resting place, he said, should be as carefully tended as possible.

“Let’s make this the beautiful setting it should be,” he said. “For most of America, there’s a warm spot in their heart for veterans and veterans’ families.”

While he was working on a tree Wednesday, Palmer said a woman knelt near a gravestone and began to cry. He apologized for breaking the silence, but the woman wasn’t offended, expressing appreciation for what the arborists were doing.

Dave Norris, a Davey Tree foreman who was participating in his fourth Veteran Remembrance day, said the event brings people from different companies together for a cause they all support.

“[I] volunteer my time because it’s important to me,” he said. “It’s always a positive event.”

While he spoke, a truck from a competitor pulled up and recounted what he’d done. He, Norris and Freshour made small talk. When asked his motivation for volunteering, Alex Kundrat, owner of Alex’s Tree Service, was reluctant to talk.

“I’ll keep it simple: I wanted to do something for our veterans,” he said.

The variety of trees at Ohio Western Reserve Cemetery is as abundant as the wars and conflicts listed on the rows and rows of gravestones: Austrian pines, Hawthorns, ashes, London planes, locusts, dawn redwoods, black cherry trees, paperbark maples, elms and crab apples.

Freshour said he’d like to think that the buried veterans are pleased with what he and his colleagues have done.

“I think they’d be appreciative,” he said. “I know I would.”

