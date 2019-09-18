TWINSBURG — Dedicated pickleball courts will be coming to town after City Council appropriated $15,000 to convert two tennis courts at Glenmeadow Park on Glenwood Drive into six pickleball courts. The action was taken at Council’s Sept. 10 meeting.

The $15,000 was appropriated from the parks and recreation capital improvements fund. Council also approved accepting a $4,000 donation from the Friends of Twinsburg Parks for the project, the first phase of which is expected to cost about $17,000.

However, the appropriation did not come without opposition. Councilmen Greg Bellan and Brian Steele voted no, while the other four council members present favored it. Councilwoman Jo-Ann McFearin was absent.

“You can play pickleball on tennis courts, but you can’t play tennis on pickleball courts,” said Bellan. “I just don’t think this is a good time to do this.”

Steele was concerned about future costs that could be associated with the pickleball courts, including the need for more parking at Glenmeadow Park.

“I think we should take a step back, think this through and try to find another place for the pickleball players,” he said. “Perhaps we could look at building nine to 12 new pickleball courts somewhere.”

Mayor Ted Yates asked for council to support the conversion appropriation, and said the city can deal with the parking issue if usage of the courts warrants it. He noted there are plenty of other tennis courts to use in town, but no other dedicated pickleball courts.

A handful of pickleball enthusiasts spoke in favor of the city providing dedicated courts, while a handful of tennis players fought to keep the two existing Glenmeadow tennis courts. Amanda Bellan presented a petition signed by 148 people who want the city to keep the two tennis courts.

One resident said that as the city grows more and more people will want to play tennis, and taking two tennis courts out of service will make it tougher for them. He suggested the city line most of its tennis courts so they also can be used for pickleball.

Pickleball courts are smaller than tennis courts, and there is a difference in net height for the two sports. Some pickleball enthusiasts have said having two sets of lines on a tennis court is confusing, and that’s why they favor dedicated courts.

Combining elements of tennis, badminton and Ping-Pong, pickleball can be played either indoors or outdoors on a 20-by-44-foot badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net.

It is played with a paddle and a plastic ball with holes, in either singles or doubles competition.

Resident William McIlroy said Twinsburg is behind communities such as Solon and Hudson in providing tennis facilities. He said some of Twinsburg’s existing tennis courts are substandard.

“The interest in tennis is much greater in Solon and Hudson because of the availability of courts,” he said. “Twinsburg doesn’t have courts in housing developments like Solon and Hudson do. I think it’s a big mistake to eliminate two public tennis courts when they could be used for both sports.”

Councilman Sam Scaffide, who called the pickleball expenditure “a good investment,” suggested the city look at upgrading its existing tennis courts and perhaps building some new ones at Glenmeadow Park.

He added there is a little-known and mostly unused tennis court on Ashdale Drive, but admitted it is isolated, needs to be improved and has little parking nearby.

“While we are accommodating pickleball players, some residents feel tennis is being ignored,” Scaffide said. “We should look into improving facilities for everybody.”

“We are not looking to discourage tennis players,” said Yates. “I’m sure we can figure out something to keep players of both sports happy.”