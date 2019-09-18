Samuel Little, a Lorain native who confessed to strangling more than 90 women since the 1970s, pleaded guilty last month to murder for killing two Cleveland women, one in 1984, the other in 1996.

Sam Legg, a truck driver from Medina County, last week was declared incompetent to stand trial in a 1997 Medina County rape. Prosecutors said DNA testing tied him to the rape and at least four slayings in the 1990s, three in Ohio and one in Illinois.

And on Monday, Akron native Gus Sapharas, now 75, pleaded not guilty to charges he killed two area women in 1970 and 1975.

A wave of revelations about potential serial killers who may have stalked Ohio women for decades is now crashing over the area as detectives use DNA to solve cold cases.

Many of the homicides — including the 1970 stabbing of Karen Bentz, 18, of Akron, and the 1975 stabbing of Loretta Jean Davis, 21, of Brimfield Township in which Sapharas is charged — happened decades before DNA was commonly used as a forensic tool in crime fighting.

But there is no statute of limitations on prosecuting murder in Ohio. Most police departments indefinitely hold onto evidence in those crimes, including clothing or other items that may still hold a killer’s DNA.

Martin Belsky, a professor at the University of Akron School of Law who once served as Philadelphia’s chief prosecutor, said the men may have never been arrested or prosecuted without TV crime shows and technology.

“Things like 'Cold Case' and 'Law & Order' put it in the public’s mind,” he said. “I’ve talked to police and prosecutors about this. It’s a combination of people understanding you can go back in time, along with DNA [and other evidence] is now more sophisticated.”

National crime researcher Enzo Yaksic is helping document and share these cases as part of the nonprofit Murder Accountability Project and the Atypical Homicide Research Group (AHRG).

Since 1980, there have been more than 256,000 unsolved homicides in the U.S., more than the combined death toll of Americans killed during military action since World War II, according to the Murder Accountability Project.

AHRG maintains a growing database of information on serial killers.

“Sapharas is the quintessential serial murder suspect and one indicative of a bygone era, the ‘golden age’ of serial murder,” Yaksic said.

That’s generally considered between 1970-1999, when there was a surge in serial killings and names like Ted Bundy and Greater Akron’s Jeffrey Dahmer became well-known.

Experts continue to debate what caused the surge, and the subsequent drop in serial killings.

But an influx of new data from arrests in cold cases shows how offenders from that era often benefited from disconnected law enforcement agencies, lenient punitive structures and public naivete about serial predators' work, Yaksic said.

Sapharas is accused of committing crimes "at a time when even mediocre criminals could victimize others repeatedly without severe personal risk, all but ensuring that repeat offenders like him would enjoy longevity regardless of skill or ability,” Yaksic said.

Yaksic pointed out that local law enforcement’s once “lackadaisical attitudes towards the rape of women” could have let Sapharas repeatedly escape charges in the 1970s.

Sapharas got a lucky break later, too, when at least one woman who claimed Sapharas raped and tried to kill her in suburban Columbus in 1991 refused to cooperate with police, he said.

He was, however, convicted in 1977 of raping a 28-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman. He spent 13 years in prison before he was paroled in 1990.

Yaksic said the crimes Sapharas is accused of committing are typical of many serial killers, who target victims younger than themselves, react poorly to life stressors, harbor resentment toward women and express those feelings through anger-based actions designed to control and dominate.

Serial killers of that era also "preferred hands-on methods," such as stabbings, Yaksic said.

Modern serial killers tend to favor firearms, he said.

As Ohio law enforcement search for other cold homicide slayings that could be tied to Sapharas, Yaksic said it won’t be surprising if they find some.

“...Serial murderers are rarely suspected of, or arrested for, each of their attempted or completed crimes,” Yaksic said.

Police will discover more potential serial killers in coming years, Yaksic said.

But Yaksic said it would be much harder for these criminals to operate now without getting caught in an era of modern policing.

