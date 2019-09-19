The $42 million Bowery Project in downtown Akron is projected to generate as much as $245 million in economic impact over the next 20 years and help create more than 2,000 jobs, a new study says.

Also, the project, which involves redeveloping and repurposing six empty and blighted buildings in the heart of downtown along South Main Street next to the Akron Civic Theatre, remains on track to be completed by the end of November, developers said.

Soon-to-be finished apartments in the Landmark building — the tallest of the six buildings at West Bowery and Main — will begin to be leased out starting in October. All told, the project will have 92 apartments spread across five of the buildings.

At a news conference Thursday morning inside the Civic Theatre, the economic impact report’s authors said the Bowery Project will help draw people to live, work and play in the city, generating jobs and spurring other downtown development.

The 26-page report, commissioned earlier this year by development partner and general contractor Welty Building Co., said every dollar invested in the project will create an additional $6 in output. Using another economic measuring stick, every dollar invested in the project will create $29 in increased economic activity over 20 years, the report said.

“It’s really about people. Money is just the measuring stick,” said Amanda Weinstein, an economics professor at the University of Akron and co-author of the report. Economics professors Nadia Greehalgh-Stanly and Shawn Rohlin at Kent State University are the other co-authors.

The report is based on publicly available data, Weinstein said.

The Bowery is intended to help create a vibrant downtown, Weinstein and others said.

The biggest impact will come from redeveloping what is considered prime downtown real estate into new retail, recreational, office and living space.

The report’s computer analysis in part says in the first five years the project will create 444 direct jobs, 151 indirect jobs generated by the spending power of the workers, and 287 induced jobs created as money circulates in the local economy from the direct and indirect jobs.

Over 20 years, the Bowery is projected to create 952 direct jobs, 238 indirect jobs and 893 induced jobs.

The multiplier effect of the project “reflects how powerful investing downtown will be,” Weinstein said.

A big attraction is that the project will attract and retain people, she said.

The Bowery Project is the kind of development that will make it more likely that people such as her University of Akron students will stay in the city, she said.

Weinstein got her first tour of the project after the conference and called what she saw “cool,” including the views from some of the high-level apartments in the Landmark building.

Mayor Dan Horrigan said he is excited about the progress being made in the project and elsewhere downtown, including the rebuilding of the Main Street infrastructure.

The work going on at the Bowery is creating the “expectation of future events,” he said.

“The expectation is, this is going to be beautiful,” he said.

In addition, the first phase of the Main Street project is meeting deadlines and remains on track to be complete in July, Horrigan said.

“Some infrastructure we had not replaced in 100 years. You have to dig it up,” he said. “We found a valve the other day from 1884. I understand the frustrations.

“It is major surgery. And to do it, you have to dig it up. But the end result, it also is progress,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not pretty, because construction’s not. But the end result is really worth the wait.”

Don Taylor, head of Welty Building, praised the partners and the people who helped with what became a complicated financing package.

He said when he looked at the decaying Bowery buildings he saw what they could be turned into and what that would mean for the city.

The Bowery project is about taking “old, tired” space there and turning it into something cool, he said.

“The real benefit of the Bowery Project is that we will be able to attract and retain employees that will take care of our employers,” he said. “This is the cornerstone for attracting employees to our community.”

Taylor said the development group is working on two options to place a grocery store in one of the Main Street storefronts.

“We are very optimistic that we are going to be able to pull that together so that we can have fresh produce in downtown Akron,” he said.

The group also has at least one interested party for each of the other available leased spaces in the building, he said. “Many of them have multiple clients looking at them,” he said.

The project will be complete by Nov. 28, in time to meet a deadline to qualify for historic tax credits, he said.

“We do not see other development in the community as competition,” he said. “We see it as absolutely necessary to create a critical mass.”

Taylor said he would love to see the city commit to a goal of 4,000 people living downtown.

“We have 100 apartments going in this building,” he said. “Think about the economic impact if it’s 40 times that amount.”

The full economic impact report can be found online at: https://thinkwelty.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/WeltyBoweryDevelopment_Economic_Impact_v4.pdf

