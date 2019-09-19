Lana Lee has two things going for her amateur murder investigation in “Wonton Terror,” fifth in Cleveland author Vivien Chien’s winning Noodle Shop mystery series. First, the police detective investigating the fatal explosion isn’t Lana’s boyfriend Adam, so he isn’t able to give her an official warning to stay away from the case. (Well, he probably can, but he doesn’t.)

Second, Vivien dips into a heretofore untapped source of information: The Mahjong Matrons, four regular customers of Ho-Le Noodle House, the family restaurant Lana manages. Ho-Lee has a booth at Cleveland’s summer Asian Night Market, where vendors offer jewelry, bubble tea, and cosmetics along with the food. The first night of the market is trailing off when the plaza is rocked by an explosion: The Wonton on Wheels truck blows up. The owner is killed, and his wife is badly injured.

The Chows, owners of Wonton on Wheels had been old friends of Lana’s parents, but had more recently been distant. Their son, Calvin Chow, had been a childhood acquaintance. At first it seems that the explosion may have been caused by a leak from the food truck’s propane tanks, but it soon becomes apparent that foul play was involved.

With the aid of her enthusiastic housemate Megan and input from the Matrons, who are intrigued and amused to be consulted, Lana pays subtle social calls on members of the Asian community, keeping an eager ear out for gossip. She learns some disturbing things about her neighbors, and more than she expected about her own family dynamics. Aunt Grace is visiting from California, and Lana’s presence is expected at weekly dim sum dinners where she can hear her aunt bicker with her mother, much as Lana bickers with her sister Anna May.

Lana, whose hair is purple this time around — it’s been pink and blue in previous outings — is one of the most appealing and relatable heroines in local fiction, and an invitation to the Ho-Lee Noodle Shop is always welcome.

“Wonton Terror” (310 pages, softcover) costs $7.99 from St. Martin’s. It includes an excerpt from Book Five, “Egg Drop Dead,” due in March 2020.

Vivien Chien will talk about “Wonton Terror” and the Noodle Shop Mysteries from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Nordonia Hills branch of Akron-Summit County Public Library, 9458 Olde Eight Road, Northfield. Registration requested; call 330-467-8595.

Events

Loganberry Books (13015 Larchmere Blvd., Shaker Heights): John Billheimer discusses “Hitchcock and the Censors,” 1 p.m. today.

Barnes & Noble (28801 Chagrin Blvd., Woodmere): Stephanie Claytor signs “Blacktrekking: My Journey Living in Latin America,” 6 p.m. Monday; Craig Rush signs “No Time to Hate: Lexius Henson’s Journal of Enlightenment,” 2 p.m. Saturday.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (Mayfield branch, 6080 Wilson Mills Road, Cleveland): Dave Schwensen signs “The Beatles in Cleveland,” 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. Register at 440-473-0350.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (Brook Park branch, 6155 Engle Road): Hudson resident Jim Van Keuren talks about “World War II POW Camps in Ohio,” 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. Register at 216-267-5250.

Cleveland Heights-University Heights Libraries (Coventry Village branch, 1925 Coventry Road, Cleveland Heights): James Freedman discusses “I Let the Dogs Out,” a photo collection of shelter dogs, 2 to 4 p.m. today, accompanied by staff and dogs from Cleveland Animal Protective League; Robert Madison, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Medina County Public Library (Brunswick branch, 3649 Center Road): Terry Pluto talks about his sports books, including “The Browns Blues – Two Decades of Utter Frustration: Why Everything Kept Going Wrong for the Cleveland Browns,” 6:30 p.m. Monday. Register at 330-273-4150.

Akron-Summit County Public Library (Tallmadge branch, 90 Community Road): Tim Carroll signs “World War II Akron,” 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Cuyahoga County Public Library (Middleburg Heights branch, 15600 Bagley Road): D.M. Pulley, “No One’s Home,” featured in September 8th’s Book Talk, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday; Mark Dawidziak discusses “Shawshank Redemption Revealed: How One Story Keeps Hope Alive, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at 440-234-3600.

Maltz Performing Arts Center (1855 Ansel Road, Cleveland): Investigative journalist Jane Mayer (“Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right”) and journalist and TV producer (“Veep”) Frank Rich kick off the 16th season of the William N. Skirball Writers Center Stage Series, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are $30; visit writerscenterstage.org or call 216-368-6062.

Barnes & Noble (198 Crocker Park Blvd., Westlake): Shawn Butcher signs his nonfiction book “Food People Management,” 7 p.m. Wednesday; Lyndhurst author Mary Doria Russell signs “The Women of the Copper Country,” 7 p.m. Saturday.

Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County (305 Wick Ave., Youngstown): Andrew Gross (“The Saboteur,” “Button Man”) appears at the Literary Society’s annual fundraising event for the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, 6 p.m. Thursday. The $65 tickets include a cocktail and appetizer/dessert reception and an autographed copy of “The Fifth Column,” a World War II-set spy novel. Call 330-740-6086 or go to libraryvisit.org/literary-society.

Dover Public Library (525 N. Walnut St.): Ohio University professor emeritus David Mould presents “Monsoon Postcards,” his travel memoir of Southeast Asia including Bangladesh and Indonesia, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Mac’s Backs (2258 Professor Ave., Cleveland): Jack Ricchiuto presents a workshop based on his book “Path: The Art of Organizing Uncertainty,” 4:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a book signing at 6 p.m. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-path-method-workshop-tickets-71228701965.

Other happenings

Akron true-crime writer and novelist (“Amy: My Search for Her Killer: Secrets and Suspects in the Unsolved Murder of Amy Mihaljevic,” “The Man from Primrose Lane”) James Renner will be the speaker for the Medina County District Library’s Fall Writer’s Live event on Oct. 24. Tickets for the noon luncheon cost $25 and are available at any branch or at mdcl.info/Authors.

Akron native and former United States Poet Laureate Rita Dove has won the $100,000 Wallace Stevens Award from the Academy of American Poets, for “outstanding and proven mastery in the art of poetry.”

“Ohio” by Stephen Markley, set in a fictional northeastern Ohio town, has been chosen the Adult Fiction winner in the 2019 Great Lakes Great Reads Awards. Columbus native Jacqueline Woodson’s “Harbor Me” was chosen in the Children’s Middle Grade/YA category. The awards will be presented October 2 at the Heartland Fall Forum book show in Cleveland.

