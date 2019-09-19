Best-selling Books Week Ending Sept. 14, 2019

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Testaments" by Margaret Atwood (Nan A. Talese)

2. "The Institute" by Stephen King (Scribner)

3. "The Oracle" by Jonathan Cahn (Charisma House)

4. "Killer Instinct" by James Patterson and Howard Roughan (Little, Brown)

5. "The Titanic Secret" by Clive Cussler and Jack Du Brul (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "Vendetta in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

7. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

8. "A Better Man" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

9. "The Dark Side" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

10. "The Inn" by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Talking to Strangers" by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

2. "Call Sign Chaos" by Jim Mattis and Bing West (Random House)

3. "Everything is Figureoutable" by Marie Forleo (Portfolio)

4. "Antoni in the Kitchen" by Antoni Porowski (HMH/Martin)

5. "The Education of an Idealist" by Samantha Power (Dey Street Books)

6. "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

7. "Beholding and Becoming" by Ruth Chous Simons (Harvest House)

8. "The Only Plane in the Sky" by Garrett M. Graff (Avid Reader Press)

9. "She Said" by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey (Penguin)

10. "Tools and Weapons" by Smith/Browne (Penguin)

Top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for week of Sept. 9:

1. "John Wick: Chapter 3" — Parabellum

2. "Men in Black: International" — Sony

3. "Aladdin" (2019) — Disney

4. "Ma" (2019) — Universal

5. "The Secret Life of Pets 2" — Universal

6. "The Hustle" (2019) — Universal

7. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" — Warner

8. "Avengers: Endgame" — Disney

9. "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu" — Warner

10. "Rocketman" — Paramount