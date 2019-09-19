COLUMBUS — There were many differences among the cross-section of Ohio mayors and police chiefs.

Democrats and a Republican. Black and white. NRA members — and not. Gun owners — and not.

But their differences dissolved into unity on one topic: Ohio must enact laws to help stem gun violence amid "endless tragedy."

The city officials gathered at the Statehouse Thursday to lobby lawmakers to act on Gov. Mike DeWine's proposed gun-safety package following the mass shooting that killed nine people in Dayton.

Prior to a meeting with the governor, the mayors and police chief addressed reporters.

"The simple truth is, guns are too easy to access by people who should not have them," said Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther, a Democrat who called DeWine's proposals "an important first step in the right direction."

The mayors will not attempt to "slow walk" gun safety reforms, Ginther said. "This time is different ... we're not going anywhere. We will not yield. We will not back down."

Interim Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan, who noted that his officers seize 2,500 to 2,700 guns a years from criminal suspects, said the weapons are too easily available to those who should not have them.

On Aug. 4, two days after a man with a semi-automatic rifle rigged with a 100-shot magazine killed nine and injured more than two dozen others in Dayton, DeWine rolled out a multi-point package of proposed reforms, many of which were already in the works.

The most controversial of his suggestions with the Republican-dominated, gun-friendly General Assembly consist of universal background checks on gun sales and a "red-flag" law that would allow a judge to order the seizure of guns, following a court hearing, from a person found to be a danger to himself or others.

No legislation has yet emerged as DeWine and his lieutenants continue to talk with GOP lawmakers and gun-rights groups.

City officials promised to be relentless in working lawmakers.

"The right to self-defense is not the right to commit mass murder," said Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, calling the notion that more guns make more people safe "an amazing absurdity."

He brought along Whitney Austin. She was shot 12 times when a gunman opened fire in the Fifth Third Center in downtown Cincinnati on Sept. 9, 2018, killing three people.

She calls herself a "miracle." She also said she is a responsible gun owner, noting, "This is not about taking guns away from anybody ... we must bring legislators into the fold."

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl, whose officers fatally shot the gunman about 32 seconds after he began firing, said, "We were proud we were ready, but being ready is not enough ... More is needed to be done — and it's not by law enforcement ... It is time. Action is required."

Noting residents of her city chanted at DeWine to "do something," Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said, "Now is the time to answer that call and get dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people."

"The time to act is now. Inaction is not an option," said Senate Minority Leader Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, who daily carries in his suit jacket the funeral card of a 9-year-old girl killed by a random bullet on a city street. The girl's mother, Yuko said, still regularly calls him to ask when lawmakers are going to act on gun reforms.

Crystal Turner, a Canal Winchester woman who wore the red t-shirt of Moms Demand Action, spoke up at the end of the news conference. Her daughter and son were killed in a Parsons Avenue shooting in 2015.

"Change does have to happen today," she told the mayors and police chiefs. "I hope another parent does not have to experience what I did."