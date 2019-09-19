One of the last Republicans to serve on the Akron City Council died Wednesday after more than a decade of battling lung cancer.

Don Brode, 71, died in hospice care at his home in Westerville with Sally, his wife of 48 years, at his side.

From catching thieves at his dry-cleaning business on Kenmore Boulevard to riding a garbage truck before deciding whether taxpayers should give city sanitation workers a raise, Brode was a character in his community and on City Council, where he fought for the historic preservation and economic prosperity of his neighborhood.

A fourth-generation Kenmore resident whose father, George, served on City Council in the late 1960s, Brode was elected to serve the city in 1981. He served six years before taking a position as a director with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, where his family jokingly called him “Ranger Rick” because he insisted on wearing the uniform when visiting park personnel.

In a working-class, Democrat-controlled corner of Akron, Brode represented Kenmore for three consecutive terms after his predecessor in the ward, Don Plusquellic, ran for an at-large seat on council.

“He was such a good, honest person with a big heart that I joked with him that he should have been a Democrat,” said Plusquellic, who knew Brode from their days at Kenmore High School.

“He was a wonderful guy,” said Plusquellic, the former Akron mayor. “His legacy to Akron is his daughter, Tina, who has become a leader in the Kenmore community and has the potential to become a real community-wide leader.”

Tina Boyes, Brode's daughter, is leading a business revival with the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance. She visited her father this month to show him an Akron Beacon Journal article about Kenmore Boulevard joining a national registry of historic places.

“He was very pleased about that,” Boyes said about her father, who ran Brode Dry Cleaning and Coin Op Laundry, advocated for his fellow business owners on Kenmore Boulevard, fought to preserve the Akron Civic Theatre downtown and once paid to park cars when he booked the Akron Symphony at Chestnut Ridge Park across the street from his home in Kenmore.

“My dad, he never knew a stranger. He always had the saying, ‘God first, family second, then community.' He lived by that,” said Boyes. “Looking back now, he is the reason that I’m doing what I’m doing.”

On a personal note, Boyes said, “Oh goodness, this man could dance. Even on his 60th birthday, whenever we had a party and we danced ‘The Stroll,’ he would do a handspring.”

Brode attended the U.S. Air Force Academy. An illness kept him grounded. So he studied at Miami University of Ohio, excelling in math and earning a degree in aeronautics that he never used.

He ran the family dry cleaners, where in July 1985 the Beacon Journal documented his tenacity when a young man snatched a purse from a customer. “The lanky Brode, a former high school hurdler, knew just what to do: He took off after the purse-snatcher, chased him about 50 yards, leaped over some high bushes and tackled him."

Brode had nabbed two thieves the previous year. This one — a 17-year-old boy — dropped the woman’s wallet in the pursuit. Brode reimbursed the woman her $8 loss, persuaded her not to press charges and gave the young man a temporary position to repay the small debt.

For his community policing efforts, Brode joked at the time that the city would “make me an assistant deputy.”

Brode served as a leader in the Republican Party in the counties of Summit and Delaware, where he lived after taking a job in 1990 with ODNR’s Civilian Conservation Corps.

He kept a sea-foam-green 1956 T-Bird convertible and played music from that era during his political fundraisers. He quizzed his daughter on 1960s album covers and taught her to do the Mashed Potato dance. “History and roots were very important to him,” Boyes said.

Funeral and services were still being planned. In lieu of flowers, the family (which includes son Robert Brode of Delaware County and daughter Amy Moscato of Cooperstown, Pennsylvania) is accepting donations to the Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance at 1014 Kenmore Blvd. or 330-714-9621.

