CANTON — A 25-year-old man was found guilty of murder for the death of an Akron man following a trial in Stark County Common Pleas Court.

It took jurors about an hour to reach a verdict Thursday afternoon. Curtis J. Williams was convicted of murder and three counts of felonious assault. Firearm specifications are also attached to charges because a gun was used.

The charges stemmed from the Dec. 15 fatal shooting of Donte Alexander, 29. Judge Natalie Haupt will sentence Williams at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Williams faces a minimum of 21 years to life and a maximum of 40 years to life in prison, said Stark County Assistant Prosecutor Joe Vance.

The conviction stems from a planned fistfight between Tameez "TJ" Moore, of Akron, and Mitch A. Greenlief, of Canton. Greenlief is a co-defendant in the case.

Earlier this year, Greenlief's complicity to murder charge was reduced to obstructing justice as part of a plea agreement. Greenlief's sentencing was deferred but he didn't testify in the case for either side.

Williams also didn't testify.

Thursday's testimony included two forensic scientists from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

Julie Altizer, a DNA specialist, said Williams was a "potential contributor to the major DNA profile" found on the inside of one of the gloves that Vance said he was wearing the night of the shooting. Altizer said the profile statistically was rarer than one in a trillion.

The glove was found at a home on Midway Avenue near the shooting scene, according to investigators who testified earlier this week.

Donna Schwesinger, a firearms analyst, testified that gunshot residue was found on a glove.

Investigators said Williams fired six gunshots at the back of a GMC Yukon driven by Moore and carrying Alexander and another man. One bullet struck Alexander in the neck.

Prosecution witnesses said Williams and his vehicle were seen on Midway Avenue NE around the time of the shooting.

Prior to the shooting, Moore and Greenlief had met for a fight in a school parking lot on Midway Avenue. Moore had sought a rematch following a fight the day before in a Canton bar, according to testimony.

Defense attorney Jacob Will told jurors in opening statements that his client fired a gun at the Yukon but it was in self-defense. Will said that a window had gone down in the Yukon and an object was displayed.

Will, however, did not specifically inquire about self-defense during the questioning of prosecution witnesses or when he called Christian Greenlief to testify on Thursday. The witness said Williams and Mitch Greenlief are his brothers.

Earlier in the trial, Will had inquired about a 9mm handgun found in the Yukon. The firearm belonged to Alexander, according to testimony.

No bullets had been fired from the loaded gun, according to testimony. Vance also presented witnesses who had analyzed the path of the six gunshots fired at the Yukon.

Moore testified earlier this week that the fight quickly broke up after a man dressed in black displayed a gun. Vance said Williams was the man with the gun.

Christian Greenlief, 21, told Will that around the time of the fight, someone in the Akron group said something that indicated they had a gun. Greenlief testified that following the fight he heard gunshots in the Midway Avenue area but didn't see who fired them.

Vance said Greenlief had not mentioned that information to police when they questioned him at length following the shooting.

Also Thursday, Vance introduced a letter found Wednesday in a hallway at the Stark County Jail.

The assistant prosecutor said the letter was written by the defendant and was intended for Mitch Greenlief. Reading the letter in court, Vance said Williams told Greenlief his trial wasn't going well, mentioning details of the case while disputing some of the evidence presented. The letter also told Greenlief to remain calm when he testified, Vance said.

Under cross-examination, a jail corrections officer testified the letter did not have Williams' name on it as the author.