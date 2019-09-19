A teen girl was robbed at gunpoint around 7 p.m. Wednesday in Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood Wednesday after arranging to purchase a phone, according to Akron police.

The victim had met the juvenile suspects through an app.

Members of the victim’s family chased and caught the suspects. A shot was fired during the incident but no injuries were reported.

The incident happened in the 2300 block of 11th Street SW, police said.

The juvenile suspects were taken into custody, and a stolen gun was seized by police.