Main Street Gourmet, the 32-year-old national wholesaler of frozen bakery items in Akron, has a new majority owner.

Private equity firm Shore Capital Partners of Chicago said Thursday it has bought the majority stake in 150-employee Main Street Gourmet from another equity company, Clover Capital Partners.

“The timing was right,” said Steve Marks, Main Street Gourmet co-CEO and co-founder with Harvey Nelson. “Things are going well, we’re doing well right now.”

Main Street Gourmet, he said, “is staying in Akron … we have a great plant” in the city-owned Ascot Industrial Park. The plant and offices are in a 68,000-square-foot building,

“Employees are excited about continuing to grow,” he said.

Marks and Nelson, who began Main Street Gourmet as a muffin shop in downtown Akron in 1987, sold their minority ownership to Shore, and then reinvested in Main Street Gourmet, along with Clover Capital, in the “recapitalization” deal.

Marks plans to retire Oct. 30, and Nelson will continue serving as CEO. Marks plans to continue to live in the Akron area. He is on the board of the Akron Marathon, which he co-founded with his wife, Jeannine.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Marks said: “Everybody should be very happy.”

He noted that Main Street Gourmet’s sales and profits are up significantly since 2011, since Clover Capital purchased the majority share of the company from Marks and Nelson.

At that time, annual revenues were about $20 million. In 2016, when the company was beginning its third major expansion of its plant in Ascot park, annual revenues were approaching $40 million. Marks declined to provide sales — and profits — figures Thursday.

Nelson said in a news release that teaming up with Shore Capital means the company can accelerate growth through expanding its product line and attracting new customers. Additionally, the company plans to pursue buying other food companies.

Main Street’s customers include in-store bakeries — including those of natural/organic food store chains — as well as chain eateries. The company also supplies family restaurants, hotel chains, coffee shops and others in the food service industry.

Clover Capital’s acquisition of Main Street Gourmet in 2011 was the equity firm’s first purchase of a company. However, the combined experience experience of the two men running Clover Capital — Alex Schneider and David Choe — at the time included assisting with 20 acquisitions.

Marks said Thursday that Shore Capital officials had known those at Clover Capital for a long time, and work on the deal started in June.

“We signed our letter of intent in July and finalized Monday,” Marks said.

A big attraction to Shore Capital, he said, was that the company has lots of experience in buying companies and likes to work fast when working out acquisitions.

"The longer these [investment deals] go on, the more disruptive it is” to the company being acquired, he said. “They [those at Shore Capital] know how to do this."

While Shore Capital has purchased some 160 companies in the past 10 years, he said, this is the equity firm’s first purchase of a food company.

“This is an important investment for them to launch their food side” of their investments, Marks said.

A plus, he said, is that Shore Capital understands “the entrepreneurial nature of how we operate.”

