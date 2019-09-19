A man who worked with patients with disabilities was charged with two counts of assault/patient abuse, Akron police said Thursday.

William Morgan, 48, is facing two fourth-degree felonies "due to the patients being totally disabled," police said in a release.

The release references an incident that occurred on Sept. 3. Morgan was reported by his employer, who is not identified.

The city's websites were malfunctioning Thursday, and the municipal court website was down. Captain Chris Brewer said Morgan was working as an aide at a house owned by his employer and security video showed him slapping two clients.

This story will be updated when more information is available.