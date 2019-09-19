Akron police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly snatching a 70-year-old woman's purse and pushing her down, causing her to break her hip Friday, Sept. 13.

Anthony Haynes was charged with aggravated robbery. He was booked into jail Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $250,000 at an arraignment Thursday morning.

The incident occurred late morning in a parking lot off East Waterloo Road and Brown Street.

According to the police report, the woman told officers she was getting out of her car when a man reached in and grabbed her purse from the front seat.

She reportedly yelled at him to stop as he fled, getting into a silver Toyota parked a few spaces away. The woman ran after him to retrieve the purse, according to the report.

"When she confronted him and asked for it back he took the wallet out and tossed her the purse," the report said. "She asked for the wallet and he got out of his vehicle and pushed her down."

The woman was taken to an area hospital with a broken hip.