A 22-year-old man looking for love found instead a gun pointed at him, he told police.

Police said the young man had met a woman through a dating app and agreed to meet her at Hobart Avenue and Seiberling Street in Akron near Akron Executive Airport.

When he arrived at the location, the rendezvous quickly soured when two males instead of his love interest jumped into his car, the man told police.

The thwarted Romeo said he was robbed of his wallet and phone at gunpoint.

The two suspects left his vehicle and got into another car occupied by a male and female, police said.

The victim told police he then drove from East Akron to Barberton to report the outcome of his disastrous date.

Police arrived and took the man back to where he was robbed. Police found Jalik Bonaparte, 18, and three minors — two males and a female.

The four were taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated robbery.

Bonaparte was also charged with possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, police said.