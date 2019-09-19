GLORIA GLENS — Jim Spetz, his right arm covered in a clear plastic sleeve, waded into Chippewa Lake and dipped a brown glass jug into the water.

He dumped the liquid into a five-gallon plastic bucket and then repeated the process several times, gathering samples from various locations and depths. After returning to the shore, Spetz, the natural resource manager at the Medina County Park District, pulled a sample from the bucket to test the algal levels.

"This is about as good as Chippewa Lake has traditionally looked," he said, eyeing the water. "... It has a brownish-greenish tint to it, and maybe one to two feet of clarity. But the toxic levels have been really low for the last couple of months now."

The 325-acre Chippewa Lake, surrounded by homes and agricultural property, has struggled in recent years with harmful algal blooms, also called HABs. The park district purchased the lake in 2007 and discovered the algae problems in 2014. Since then, the park system and surrounding community have been trying to figure out how to curtail the outbreaks that have gotten so severe in the past that people and pets were warned to avoid coming in contact with the water and the district has ordered boats to produce no wake.

The ongoing blooms and warnings are disappointing for people who swim, boat and fish at the lake. The Chippewa Lake Water Ski Show Team uses the lake for training for its developmental squad, but it's been forced to abandon many practices in the past because of the water quality.

"We would love to be able to be on the water more, absolutely," ski team President Paula Midlik said. "We hope they are able to figure it out."

The problem

Algal blooms occur because of a combination of factors including water temperature, rainfall and nutrient runoff within a watershed.

In Chippewa's case, the blooms are the result of over-fertilizing in the watershed, park district Director Nathan Eppink said, leading to the growth of a microscopic organism called cyanobacteria that can produce harmful toxins that can make people and pets sick. The sediment at the bottom of the lake is full of nutrients and more are pouring into the body of water from the main inlet and little creeks.

"This is a legacy issue," Eppink said. "It's the result of generations of mismanagement."

Chippewa — Ohio's largest glacial lake and about 25 feet at the deepest — is far from alone in facing an algal crisis. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has estimated that 15,000 bodies of water around the United States have "nutrient-related problems" that threaten drinking water and recreation. The federal agency has called it "one of America's most widespread, costly and challenging environmental problems."

Last year, Ohio designated the western portion of Lake Erie as an impaired waterway because algae blooms, fueled mainly by farm fertilizers washing into the lake. The problems impacted drinking water and closed beaches. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency also has issued health advisories this year at Buckeye Lake, Grand Lake and Maumee Bay State Park because of outbreaks.

The Palmetto Bay, Florida-based Everglades Foundation has even offered a $10 million prize to anyone who can develop technology to fix the problem.

Solutions?

The Medina County Park District commissioned a study to come up with potential solutions. The report, released last year by Chardon-based Aqua Doc, offered three alternatives:

• Install an aeration system at a cost of $500,000.

• Treat the lake with alum at a cost of $1.6 million to $1.8 million.

• Dredge the lake, an option not recommended because it would be cost-prohibitive.

The park district also is considering creating wetlands to help filter the water coming into the lake.

The ongoing problem even caught the eye of BlueGreen Water Technologies, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based company. Last month, Chippewa Lake became the first body of water in the United States to be treated with the company's Lake Guard, an algaecide that attacks the cyanobacteria and doesn't affect drinking water or wildlife.

"Chippewa Lake is rather infamous, I guess," Eppink said about the Israeli company's interest.

The conditions were ripe for another bloom before the treatment and the park system hasn't seen a bloom since, Eppink said. The treatment — done for free by the company — was seen as a preventative measure and not a cure for the problem.

"We see an opportunity for local communities to basically to take responsibility over their lakes," BlueGreen Water Technologies CEO Eyal Harel said. "The whole process has been made very simple for them to act at the onset of a bloom and not to wait and deal with the consequences."

The company produced a promotional video based on the application at Chippewa.

Eppink said the park district is considering using the Lake Guard again. He estimated that it would cost $50,000 to $60,000 to treat the lake several times for a full year.

Spetz, who checks the water, noted that all bacteria isn't bad for the lake, as it's needed for wildlife.

"We don't want this lake to look like a swimming pool," he said.

Rick Armon can be reached at rarmon@thebeaconjournal.com.