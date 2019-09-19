A 29-year-old man told Akron police that a man carrying two guns stole his car and other items Wednesday night.

The man was parked in the 500 block of Baird Street in South Akron around 11 p.m. when the suspect with the guns approached him and took his 2007 Chevrolet Impala and other items, according to a police report.

