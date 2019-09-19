Police responded Thursday morning to an incident at the University of Akron parking garage on Exchange Street.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office reported an investigator was called to the scene for a suspected suicide. University of Akron and city police units also responded.

The university issued a statement identifying the person as "a member of our campus community" and said no foul play was suspected.

The statement also linked to this list of resources for anyone in the university community who might be struggling.

"We have many programs, resources and supportive professionals available to help you deal with this news or any other issues in your life," the campus email said.

If you or anyone you know is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).