The city of Akron lost phone and email capabilities late Thursday morning due to a brief power outage, city spokeswoman Ellen Lander Nischt said.

The outage, which did not affect the city's 911 service, occurred at an Akron site where the city’s servers are stored. Nischt declined to identify the exact location for security reasons.

“I have been told they are in the process of restoring everything,” Nischt said about 12:30 p.m.

She was unsure of the exact time of the outage. An individual at the Akron Police Department said the outage began about 11:30 a.m.

During the outage, the public could not access some city websites and information.

Nischt said the incident was not caused by hackers or malicious computer activity.

In January, the city’s computer system was attacked and damaged in an incident investigated by the FBI and other agencies.

Since the January incident, the city's computer services have been restored to full operation.

Many services were being restored by 1 p.m. Thursday, including the police department's non-emergency line and the city's 311 system.

