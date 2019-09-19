AKRON

Man allegedly snatches purse,

causes woman, 70, to break hip

Police arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly snatching a 70-year-old woman's purse and pushing her down, causing her to break her hip Friday, Sept. 13.

Anthony Haynes was charged with aggravated robbery. He was booked into jail Wednesday and a judge set his bond at $250,000 at an arraignment Thursday morning.

The incident occurred late morning in a parking lot off East Waterloo Road and Brown Street.

According to the police report, the woman told officers she was getting out of her car when a man reached in and grabbed her purse from the front seat.

She reportedly yelled at him to stop as he fled, getting into a silver Toyota parked a few spaces away. The woman ran after him to retrieve the purse, according to the report.

"When she confronted him and asked for it back he took the wallet out and tossed her the purse," the report said. "She asked for the wallet and he got out of his vehicle and pushed her down."

The woman was taken to an area hospital with a broken hip.

Police: Man searching for love

robbed of wallet and phone

A 22-year-old man looking for love found instead a gun pointed at him, he told police.

Police said the young man had met a woman through a dating app and agreed to meet her at Hobart Avenue and Seiberling Street in Akron near Akron Executive Airport.

When he arrived at the location, the rendezvous quickly soured when two males instead of his love interest jumped into his car, the man told police.

The thwarted Romeo said he was robbed of his wallet and phone at gunpoint.

The two males left his vehicle and got into another car occupied by a male and female, police said.

The man told police he then drove from East Akron to Barberton to report the incident.

Police arrived and took the man back to where he was robbed. Police found Jalik Bonaparte, 18, and three minors — two males and a female.

The four were taken into custody without incident and charged with aggravated robbery.

Bonaparte was also charged with possession of drugs and tampering with evidence, police said.

Employer says man abused

patients with disabilities

A man who worked with patients with disabilities faces two counts of assault/patient abuse, Akron police said Thursday.

William Morgan, 48, is facing two fourth-degree felonies "due to the patients being totally disabled," police said in a release.

The release references an incident that occurred on Sept. 3. Morgan was reported by his employer, who is not identified.

The city's websites were malfunctioning Thursday, and the municipal court website was down. Captain Chris Brewer said Morgan was working as an aide at a house owned by his employer and security video showed him slapping two clients.

Power outage takes down

city phones and email

The city of Akron lost phone and email capabilities late Thursday morning due to a brief power outage, city spokeswoman Ellen Lander Nischt said.

The outage, which did not affect the city's 911 service, occurred at an Akron site where the city’s servers are stored.

An individual at the Akron Police Department said the outage began about 11:30 a.m. Power was restored a few hours later.

During the outage, the public could not access some city websites and information.

Nischt said the incident was not caused by hackers or malicious computer activity.

In January, the city’s computer system was attacked and damaged in an incident investigated by the FBI and other agencies.

Since the January incident, the city's computer services have been restored to full operation.

SUMMIT COUNTY

ADM Board seeks renewal

of levy last passed in 2007

Summit County's Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Board (ADM Board) is seeking renewal of a 2.95-mill levy last passed in 2007 by county voters.

The levy renewal, Issue #14 on the Nov. 5 ballot, would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $84.08 per year, or about $7 per month. The levy represents 78% of the ADM annual operating budget.

The ADM Board funds treatment, prevention and social services to safeguard the community against addiction and mental illness. ADM-funded services, like 24-hour crisis services and prevention programs in 125 local schools, affect more than 50,000 people per year in Summit County.

The ADM Board kicks off its levy campaign with an event at Derby Downs at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20.

For more information, visit supportadmboard.org.