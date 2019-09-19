PERRY TWP. — Auctioneer Mark Esber didn't get to say the magic word — "sold" — during the auction of Barbato Flowers and Greenhouse last Saturday.

Nearly 50 people registered as bidders, Esber said. Three of them were interested in purchasing the real estate. The majority of participants were interested in the contents, including planters and other greenhouse items, he said.

The auction had a reserve price — a hidden minimum amount that bidders must meet to obligate the seller to sell. The final bid did not meet the minimum price set by the seller, Esber explained.

Though the property wasn't sold, Esber said, there are two prospective buyers.

Barbato Flowers and Greenhouse, a family-owned business for 94 years, sits on a 13-acre property that includes a flower shop, a residential building, nine greenhouses and a covered bridge.

"There's so much opportunity there," Esber said. "It's really amazing what you could do with that property. It's a very unique property."

Jean Barbato, owner of the business, decided to auction the property after her husband, Joe Barbato, died of a heart attack in September 2017. Her husband told her to sell the property if anything were to happen to him.

Barbato kept the family business running until June.

"My husband is watching out," Barbato said. "I believe that when the right person comes along, he'll be instrumental in getting us where we need to go."

The family business was located in Canton before it moved to 6017 12th St. NW where it remained for 45 years, Barbato said. She and her family spent a lot of time at the greenhouses.

"I'm really hoping somebody will realize what a great property that is," Barbato said. "Hopefully someone that really has a lot of vision gets the opportunity to be there."

The property was offered as a package or split into two parcels, Esber said. One parcel included roughly 3 1/2 acres, the residential property and other buildings. The second was more than 8 1/2 acres of open land behind the business.

The auction drew a crowd, Esber said, adding many Barbato family members and customers over the past 94 years attended.

"I'm optimistic," Esber said. "I've been doing this for a long time. We didn't say that wonderful word 'sold' on the day of the auction, but we will put it together one way or another because we do have interested parties."