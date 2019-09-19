A national agency has given Summa Health the go ahead to again train emergency medicine doctors more than two years after revoking the hospital's accreditation.

The Akron-based health system announced the decision for "initial accreditation status" Thursday morning in a memo to employees and a subsequent press release.

The approval, which comes after an application last year was denied, is effective immediately. It allows Summa to begin recruiting eight emergency medicine residents to come to Summa in the coming months, Summa President and CEO Dr. Cliff Deveny said.

"Training the next generation of physicians is, and always will be, one of the most important things we do for our community," Deveny said in the memo, thanking his graduate medical education committee and U.S. Acute Care Solutions (USACS), its current ER partner.

The new Summa program has been approved for up to 24 residents over a three-year program — eight each year. But Summa will focus its recruiting on eight first-year residents to begin July 1, 2020, said Dr. Michael Beeson, program director for Summa's emergency medicine residency program.

Beeson said the program would be open to taking second- or third-year students from programs that are closing; otherwise, most students don't transfer after they are in an existing program.

Summa lost its ability to train ER residents in February 2017 when the Accreditation Council on Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) revoked its accreditation.

The ACGME cited problems resulting from an abrupt ER physician staffing change on New Year's Day 2017. Negotiations failed between the health system and Summa Emergency Associates, the group that had staffed the Summa emergency rooms for more than 40 years.



The switch to Canton-based USACS resulted in upheaval at Summa, including the resignation of then-CEO Dr. Thomas Malone within weeks after hundreds of doctors voted no confidence in his leadership



Summa reapplied for the accreditation in June 2018, but was denied the request three months later.



Summa officials have said their new goal was to have ER residents beginning in July 2020.



The health system also went into a financial free fall after the crisis, but has been steadily recovering. In June, Summa announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Michigan-based Beaumont Health.



The closure of the emergency medicine residency program, effective in July 2017, meant 21 trainees in what was to be a three-year program had to find new programs. Most left the area, with a few going to Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

"We are grateful for Summa's support and we are grateful the ACGME has acknowledged the readiness of this institution and our physician faculty," Dr. David Seaberg, chair of the Summa Emergency Department, said in a prepared statement.

Summa was informed of the decision on Wednesday.

Summa's loss of its long-standing and well-respected emergency medicine residency program is being used nationally within the emergency medicine field as a lesson learned, said Dr. Robert McNamara, Temple University emergency medicine chairman, who has sat on the ACGME accreditation teams in the past and is past president of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine.

"In retrospect, the whole disruption of displacing the prior group, it affected many lives and should be a lesson for the future that you just can't wholesale replace a physician group that's connected to a residency and expect things to go smoothly," McNamara said.

McNamara said Beeson, who started at Summa 25 years ago, went to Cleveland Clinic Akron General and returned to Summa to serve as the program director for the restarted program, and Seaberg have good reputations.

Beeson and Seaberg both said they believe Summa's application was likely helped this year by the having the emergency medicine faculty together a year and fully staffed.

"I think it's time for Summa and for our residency program and our department of emergency medicine to move on. It's a new era. We've brought in 30 physicians to the area and we are going to be bringing residents and are very committed to the community and Summa," Seaberg said.

McNamara, the Temple professor, said it remains to be seen the caliber of resident physicians Summa can recruit to the program, which is considered by the ACGME to be a new program and will start with only first-year residents.

A benefit for the newly recruited residents is "they get a lot more attention because the faculty-to-resident ratio is more favorable," he said, but the negative is "you're the experimental group" and residents learn and bond with older, second- and third-year residents in a program.

When asked what message Summa has for the ER residents displaced from the original program, Dr. Cindy Kelley, vice president of medical education, said: "For those residents who were displaced, there's no doubt it was a huge disruption to their lives. That's unquestionable and I'll always wish they did not have to go like that."

And what would she tell potential patients who might still have reservations about Summa after its bumpy ER physician staffing transition a couple years ago?

"To the community members, come to our emergency department and experience it for yourself. Come to our new tower. Experience Summa for yourself and make your own determination based on your experience," she said.



