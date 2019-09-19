When Martha Balch heard she had breast cancer this spring, she panicked.

Not only was her diagnosis scary, she worried about the cost of care.

The single mother of a high school senior who works as a receptionist wondered: "Do I just declare bankruptcy now?"

Although she had insurance through her job at Ace Mitchell Bowlers Mart, a bowling supply distributor in Cuyahoga Falls, her deductible is $5,000.

“I couldn’t put $5,000 together to save my life — and this was literally the case,” said Balch, 60 of Stow.

Balch eventually got in touch with a financial advocate at the Summa Health Center Institute Patient Support Services. Balch qualified for assistance and has not paid for any of her medical costs, including her deductible or copays.

Staff also connected Balch, whose husband died 30 years ago from cancer, with community organizations that helped pay her rent and electric bill. The help allowed her to run the air conditioning this summer while undergoing chemotherapy.

“Air conditioning in the summer is a luxury we don’t usually have," she said. “Between the chemo and a low-grade fever, it was huge to have AC.”

The financial assistance provided to Balch is part of Summa’s Cancer Support Services, which offers a variety of services to cancer patients and survivors. The program provides massage therapy, free wigs, access to social workers and a nutritionist. Support groups and, soon, art therapy also are available to patients and their family members.

All services are free, thanks to the Summa Health Foundation and donors. Patients also have access to Summa’s palliative care and behavioral health professionals, said Dr. Sameer Mahesh, who oversees the services and is director of hematology and oncology.

Mahesh is the physician chair for this Saturday’s 18th Sapphire Ball, a major fundraiser for Summa. The gala has raised more than $11 million to benefit Summa Health patients since its inception.

This year’s proceeds from the ball will benefit Cancer Support Services.

This year's proceeds from the ball will benefit Cancer Support Services.

“There are so many barriers and the cancer support team helps break down those barriers,” Mahesh said. “Cancer is one of the leading causes of medical financial distress and bankruptcy. I can prescribe a treatment, but if patients aren’t able to get that treatment, that’s not going to help."

The financial advocates can help patients navigate what aid they are eligible to receive, as well as grants from community organizations, he said.

Leslie Pfaff, supervisor for patient financial advocates, said the majority of patients are eligible for financial assistance.

Balch’s cancer in her left breast was discovered after she got a mammogram at the urging of of her boss, who is undergoing breast cancer treatment herself. Balch said she hadn’t had a mammogram in about six to seven years. Her boss told employees that she would personally pay the difference between the regular mammogram and the 3D mammogram, which at the time was not covered by their insurance.

“She paid the $185 and she basically saved my life. That is no joke,” said Balch, who was told her cancer might not have been discovered on a regular mammogram.

Balch was called back in for a diagnostic mammogram, had a biopsy and three weeks later — on her sister’s birthday — had a lumpectomy. Test results showed the cancer was not in her lymph nodes. Balch had four sessions of chemotherapy and is undergoing a 30-day radiation treatment.

Balch received a free wig from the center and used it for awhile, but said it has been too hot lately and she’s comfortable with her bald head.

She also plans to use the nutritionist.

To reach the Cancer Support Center, call 330-375-7280. Most patients should get connected to the program their care at Summa.

