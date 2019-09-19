A Summit County man who was sexually assaulted by an employee of an Akron drug and alcohol treatment agency is suing the agency.

The man filed the lawsuit this week in Summit County Common Pleas Court against Northeast Ohio Applied Health (NOAH).

The man was sexually assaulted by Juhar Abdul Wasi, a NOAH employee, on Oct. 2, 2017, while the man was staying at NOAH’s residential treatment facility on North Cleveland-Massillon Road. He was being supervised by Wasi, according to the lawsuit.

NOAH serves a “vulnerable population,” the suit says.

Wasi, 41, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery in October. Summit County Common Pleas Judge Joy Malek Oldfield sentenced him to three years in prison in November.

Wasi recently requested an early prison release, but Oldfield denied his request.

The lawsuit says NOAH has a duty to protect its residents, to hire employees “having no propensity to commit acts of sexual abuse, assault and battery,” and to properly supervise its employees.

The suit claims the man suffered psychological, emotional and physical injures and emotional distress. The man is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $25,000 and attorney fees.

The Beacon Journal generally doesn’t name sexual assault victims.

A NOAH supervisor contacted Thursday didn’t return a phone message.

The lawsuit has been assigned to Judge Kelly McLaughlin.

