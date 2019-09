Country concert. Rascal Flatts: Summer Playlist Tour 2019 will check into the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls at 7:30 p.m.

Ghost hunters. The Spirits of the Palace Ghost Investigation will be on the menu as part of the Downtown Canton Restaurant Week. The event will start at the Canton Palace Theatre at 10:30 p.m. and will be led by a group of ghost hunters called Team S.P.E.C.T.R.E. The event runs through 2 a.m. Admission is $40. For more, visit cantonpalacetheatre.org/tickets.