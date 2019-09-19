Touring model homes can be a great way to see the latest trends in housing, get interior design inspiration and learn about the layout and features you like — or don't. If you're a serious buyer, you'll need to pay more attention to the details before you narrow down your choice of home.

We asked Raylene Lewis, a real estate agent with Century 21 Beal in College Station, Texas, to share her advice for buyers visiting model homes.

"You MUST take notes," Lewis wrote in an email. "Take a notebook and take video if you're allowed. Almost all phones have a camera feature. Use it! Ask for a copy of floor plans and the builder's list of standard features and optional upgrades at each model."

No matter how much you love a model home, Lewis warns buyers that they should never buy on their first visit.

"Do your due diligence," she recommends. "Looking at a side-by-side compassion of multiple model home standard features will really help the differences in choice stand out."

When touring a model home, Lewis suggests paying attention to these four things:

1. Look at what the upgrades are as compared to what you will actually be getting. Is there significant additional expense for the home to look like what you want or is there significant expense to get the home to the level of what you are seeing?

2. Do your research to determine how fast the neighborhood is growing and how much demand there is for the area. This will help you to know how negotiable the builder may be and what "extras" you may be able to get included.

3. When all the "pretty and trendy" furniture is removed, is the home really functional to meet your needs? Is it laid out well for your furniture and your life? You must make sure that your desire to purchase is based on functionality for you and not just the look you currently see. Decorations don't come with the model.

4. Think about long-term maintenance when you are looking at options vs. standard features. For example, there are some upgrades that are usually worth the small upcharge because the standard feature requires more money and hassle in maintenance or upkeep to the buyer in the long run.