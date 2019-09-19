Zane State College is celebrating 50 years of providing a quality education and growing the area’s skilled workforce. In recognition of this milestone, the College invites the community to a birthday celebration on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, starting at 3 p.m. with fireworks wrapping up the day’s festivities.



"As we celebrate Zane State College’s semi centennial, we reflect on five decades of helping students achieve their educational goals. I invite you to come to our family-friendly community celebration. The afternoon is packed full with activities and concessions," Zane State College President Chad Brown said.



Attendees, especially alumni, are encouraged to visit the Alumni Reception in the Campus Dining Hall for a historical look at the past five decades. In addition to the event, the College is releasing a commemorative photo booklet that gives a snapshot look of a historical book that will be published in early 2020. Admission is free; however, there is a fee for food and beer/wine purchases. Activities and games take place on the Campus Green on the Zanesville Campus.



We would like to thank these sponsors for their support in making this a true community celebration: Barnes Advertising Corporation, Century National Bank, Muskingum Valley Health Centers, and Primary Aim LLC/Wendy’s.



50th Birthday Party Schedule of Events:*



3:30 p.m. Welcome from Dr. Brown in the Alumni Reception (Campus Center Dining Room)



3-5 p.m.



Zanesville Museum of Art Fall Themed Children’s Activities



3-6 p.m.



Pony Rides



3-7 p.m.



Obstacle Course, Wrecking Ball, Pipe Line Rush, Leaps & Bounds Inflatables



Muskingum County Library System Button and Bookmark Making



Corn Hole (non-competition)



Yard Games - Connect 4, Jenga, Ladder Toss, Can Jam Frisbee, Flamingo Toss, Washer Toss



Children’s Tie-Dye Station



Bandanas 3-7 p.m. and T-shirts at 3:50, 4:50, 5:50 & 6:50 p.m.



Pumpkin Painting



50th anniversary merchandise available for sale



3-8 p.m.



Music provided by Y-City Productions and Emcee Rick Sabine



4 p.m.



Tug of War, Tire Flip, and Relays by Muskingum Recreation Center



4-6:30 p.m.



Make-A-Monado Tiger $15 (or while supplies last)



4:30 & 5:30 p.m.



Pound Demonstrations by Muskingum Recreation Center



Alumni Reception - Campus Center Dining Room



Historical Photo Display



Connect with former classmates



Special memento for each graduate (while supplies last)



Campus Information & Tours



High school students can enter to win a 3D printer for their school



ZSC faculty and students sharing their experiences



Food & Concessions



Domino’s Pizza



Edie’s Deli



G&J Pepsi



Pucky’s Pit Stop



Sno Shack



Zanesville High School Band Boosters Waffles



Zanesville Jaycees Beer & Wine Garden



Fireworks at Dusk – bring blankets/lawn chairs



To arrange for pre-event interviews or interviews during the event, please contact Jenn Folden at jfolden@zanestate.edu. For more information, visit: http://www.zanestate.edu/anniversary/



*Schedule subject to change.