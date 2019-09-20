A day of activism partly inspired by a European teenager brought about 90-100 demonstrators of all ages to downtown Akron on Friday to raise awareness about worldwide climate concerns.

The Akron demonstration was part of Friday's "Global Climate Strike," a series of marches, rallies and demonstrations held from Canberra to Kabul and Cape Town to New York.

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg has staged weekly demonstrations under the heading "Fridays for Future" over the past year, urging world leaders to step up their efforts against climate change.

Thunberg is expected to participate in a U.N. Youth Climate Summit on Saturday and speak at the U.N. Climate Action Summit with global leaders on Monday.

Setting up with others across South High Street from City Hall, Ela Mody, 13, a Western Reserve Academy student from Hudson, performed a spoken word piece that impressed the local event's organizer, Becky Flach of Silver Lake.

Flach, 39, who is studying for her bachelor's degree in nursing at Kent State University, told the Beacon Journal she has never organized an event like this before. She said she is not affiliated with any environmental organizations; she simply wanted to ensure that the Akron area was a part of the global day of action.

"I care about the future of our children and the state of the climate crisis that is upon us," she said.

Scientists have warned that global warming will subject Earth to rising seas and more heat waves, droughts, powerful storms, flooding and other problems, and that some have already started manifesting themselves. But their warnings have been dismissed or downplayed by skeptics including President Donald Trump, who called global warming a "hoax" before becoming taking office. He has since said he's "not denying climate change" but is not convinced it's manmade or permanent.

The demonstration was peaceful throughout, Flach said, with "lots of people giving thumbs up and honking" their car horns. "People were thanking us for what we were doing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.