KENT — Barrio Tacos opened Monday at its new location at 295 S. Water St. to a crowd of diners.

Owned by Sean Fairbairn, Barrio is a build-your-own taco restaurant. Executive Chef Nico Chesnick introduces new specials each month that include guacamole, queso, taco and brunch items. Barrio’s late-night hours allow guests to enjoy tacos, tequila, whiskey and beer.

With current locations in Tremont, Lakewood, Gateway, Cleveland Heights, Willoughby and Portsmouth, N.H., Barrio hopes to soon have nine locations, including four states, five food trucks and two taco stands at Progressive Field in Cleveland, according to the restaurant’s website.