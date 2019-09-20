British-born performer Helen Welch is thanking her lucky stars for the opportunity to sing the national anthem for some 80,000 people at the Browns game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.

It's a first for Northeast Ohio's international chanteuse, who has become a celebrity presence in the regional jazz, big band and entertainment world since moving to rural Portage County from London in 2003. Welch said she was thrilled when her agent, Howard Perl, secured the gig for her to sing before her largest crowd yet.

"This is my home," the Norwich, England, native said of the U.S., which she moved to the year she married her American husband, Doug Wirt. "I became a citizen in 2009."

"I thought of this being a really special thing, singing the anthem. The fact that I'm a Brit singing the [U.S.] national anthem is sort of my thank you" to the country that has adopted her, she said.

Welch, who has sung everywhere from the Blossom Music Festival to Broadway to the West End, said she's been performing for so long, she doesn't normally get nervous. When people ask her about the sheer size of the latest venue where she'll sing — FirstEnergy Stadium — she says it's all about perception: Like many other venues, it's a place where people will be sitting in seats to hear her sing.

The singer says it will take work, though, not to cry when she performs "The Star-Spangled Banner." The words are very meaningful to her after having read the story of how the anthem came about as she studied American history to pass her U.S. citizen test.

"It's a very moving story and the lyrics are quite powerful. It was quite a journey for me to be here and it was a very special journey, and I'm very happy to be here,'' said Welch, who met her husband while she was performing in the French Alps.

When Welch thinks of Francis Scott Key's lyrics, "And the rockets' red glare, the bombs bursting in air, Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there," she envisions the bullet-ridden American flag.

"That's the essence of it to me — the tenacity of the Americans to hold their ground from the terrible British,'' she said.

Welch said she teaches the anthem to a lot of her vocal students in Fairlawn and Hudson and focuses with them on the story and meaning behind the 1814 poem from which it originated. Many of her students come in not knowing the anthem's history.

Welch sang the national anthem for the first time for the Indians in 2010, when her 90-year-old father visited from England and saw his first baseball game.

"I had to sink my nails into the palm of my hand,'' she said of the emotional experience. "It was incredible."

On Sunday, Welch, who is a Browns fan, will receive her own white Browns jersey with her name on it. She said that color will pop on the field, along with the white jeans she plans to wear. She'll also get her nails painted in orange, with brown and white stripes.

Her rehearsal will be at 5 p.m., followed by the game at 8 p.m. Welch said she'll have to eat a banana before she sings, which has natural beta blockers and calms her down. Afterward, she plans to have a beer.

Welch said there are lots of links between sports and music.

For the big game Sunday, she's been joking with her husband about giving the Browns the same "team talk" she gives to the musicians in her band before shows: "You've got to visualize your performance going really well," she said, something she also does in her own dressage competitions as an accomplished equestrienne. ... You've got to breathe and subdue the nerves, sort of acknowledge the nerves but not let them get in the way."

She said husband Doug is as excited as she is for her Browns debut: "As far as he's concerned ... my career has peaked this Sunday. It all fades into insignificance compared to this."

Arts writer Kerry Clawson may be reached at 330-996-3527 or kclawson@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow her at @KerryClawsonABJ or www.facebook.com/kclawsonabj