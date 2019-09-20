CANTON — The future of Day Ketterer, one of the oldest law firms in Canton and Ohio, is in doubt.

Two sources, wishing not to be quoted, independently verified to The Canton Repository the firm’s future is under discussion and some staff attorneys are joining other firms.

Both sources said a meeting of partners is expected to take place Friday, when there could be a vote on what direction to take.

Rumors about the firm’s future have been rampant in legal circles all week.

Robert Roland, managing partner for Day Ketterer, issued a statement late Thursday.

“The landscape of the legal industry has changed significantly over the last few years,” Roland said. “As a result, Day Ketterer is exploring alternatives to its operating structure in order to best serve its clients.”

Day Ketterer has 43 staff attorneys listed on its website. Those are high-paying positions yielding higher income tax collections for the city of Canton. However, Day Ketterer received a seven-year, 50% tax break package about four years ago to stay in Canton. The firm also received discounted parking.

“The city has heard rumors concerning the future of Day Ketterer’s law firm. We do not know anything for certain and I cannot speculate on what might happen,” Canton Mayor Thomas Bernabei said Thursday evening. “These rumors come unexpectedly, particularly given that the firm recently grew larger through a merger with an Akron firm as recently as October 2018.

“Day Ketterer has extraordinary historical ties to Canton dating back to 1872. Their presence is important to downtown. They are both a successful law firm and their members contribute to our community and are leaders of many of our community organizations. The city wishes the firm well and stands to do what it can for Day Ketterer’s future.”

In October 2015, Day Ketterer managing attorneys voted to remain in downtown Canton’s Millennium Building and signed a 10-year lease. Representatives from the Hoover District tried to attract the firm to North Canton.

As part of that 2015 agreement, Day Ketterer was to spend $300,000 to reconfigure office space.

Initially, Day Ketterer signed a 15-year lease and moved into the Millennium Building at the end of 2000.

The Millennium Building was the cornerstone of downtown Canton’s renaissance. In 1995, the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce, Canton Preservation Society and Canton Tomorrow started acquiring properties on Market Avenue between Second and Third streets NE. The block consisted of a shuttered bar, the Parisian Building and former MacKenzie Jones store — all vacant.

The Chamber agreed to take up 10,000 square feet of office space. But Day Ketterer signing a 15-year lease buoyed the belief Canton could revitalize downtown.

Across the street from the Millennium Building, Centennial Plaza now is being developed. It is a $12.3 million project expected to make downtown a destination for visitors as well as residents.

What today is known as Day Ketterer started in Canton in 1872. A founding member was William R. Day, who became an adviser to then-congressman William McKinley. Years later, McKinley appointed Day as his secretary of state. Day went on to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.

In addition to Canton, the firm has offices in Akron, Youngstown and Hudson.

