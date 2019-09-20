PLAIN TWP. — Stark County sheriff's deputies raided five local businesses in connection with their investigation into illegal gambling.



Sheriff George T. Maier announced Friday afternoon investigators responded to complaints "alleging illegal activity occurring at local skill game establishments," four of which are on Whipple Avenue NW and the fifth on Martindale Road NE.



"While skill game establishments are legal in Ohio, monetary payouts are illegal and constitute illegal gambling," Maier said.



His deputies' investigation led to search warrants being served at the following businesses: Gold Mine, 3200 Whipple Ave. NW; Lucky's 777, 3202 Whipple Ave. NW; Silver Mine, 3204 Whipple Ave. NW; Paradise Skill Games, 3110 Whipple Ave. NW; and Spin City, 3040 Martindale Road NE.



No one was arrested, but investigators determined illegal gambling was taking place "within the business operations" at those skill-game businesses, Maier said.



Deputies seized gaming machines, video equipment and an undisclosed amount of money they believe were used in illegal gambling.



Maier asked anyone with information related to activities at those locations to contact his office at 330-430-3800 or the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 330-451-3937.



