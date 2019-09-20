HUDSON — The city is looking to install more than $3.5 million worth of paved bike and hike trails and some sidewalks during the next year, with about $1 million of that expense covered by state funds.

Veterans Trail Phase 4 will consist of both a paved trail path and sidewalk along the north side of Barlow Road from Route 91 (Main Street) to Terex Road at the Metro Parks trailhead, according to city spokesperson Jody Roberts. The 8-foot path will run from Terex Road to Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club. The trail will then transition to a 7-foot section traveling to the new Hudson Meadows retirement facility site. The trail’s width will be reduced by one foot in that area to decrease tree removal and storm water impacts. From there, the project will include a five-foot sidewalk to 91.

The city received a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to pay for the eight-foot asphalt trail portion from the Metroparks Trail at Terex east to Ellsworth Meadows. The total project cost is estimated at $1.52 million, with the city paying for approximately $1 million of that cost. Construction is scheduled to begin this winter and will be completed in the spring of 2020.

Veterans Trail Phase 3 (Cascade Park and Ellsworth Meadows) stretches from the Veterans Way bridge to Barlow Road and connects with Phase 4. Plans are being finalized on this $1.5 million project, with $500,000 of that amount coming from the Ohio Department of Transportation. Construction is expected to start this fall, with construction finished by spring of 2020.

Phase 2 of the Veterans Trail project (Valley View Road, Hunting Hollow Drive) is being designed in-house, and the design is slated to be completed this winter, with construction slated in summer of 2020. Roberts added the city is evaluating how to lessen impacts to the Summit County bridge and wetlands that are on the site. The project cost is estimated at $350,000.

The city’s engineering department is working on the design in-house for a connection that would link Barlow Farm Park with the Metro Parks Wood Hollow Park Trail via Barlow Road. Plans have also been submitted to Norfolk Southern Railroad and Sagamore Soils, since both areas would need to be crossed to link Barlow Farm Park with the Wood Hollow Park Trail. The project cost is estimated at $400,000. Design of the trail is anticipated to be completed in winter 2019, with construction happening in 2020.