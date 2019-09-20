SHALERSVILLE — A 57-year-old Shalersville man was charged after allegedly shooting a cat at a Wellington Road address in Shalersville on Thursday.

Scott A. Scheller allegedly shot at a cat with a Smith & Wesson 9 mm handgun while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, his blood alcohol content was .053 at the time.

The incident caused “serious physical harm to the cat,” according to court records.

He was charged with animal cruelty, a fifth-degree felony, and having weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor. The case was filed in Ravenna Municipal Court. He has been released on bond and was ordered not to consume alcohol.