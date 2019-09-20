Two Charlestown Township men, ages 26 and 56, have been accused of taking part in a fight at an Indians game at Progressive Field on Saturday that has gone viral on Twitter.

The 26-year-old allegedly started a fight with a 23-year-old Geneva man, according to a Cleveland police report, in the stands of Progressive Field around 9:15 p.m. The Indians were playing the Minnesota Twins and lost 9-5.

The report says two police officers were working part-time for the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. The first officer attempted to break up the fight between the men, but lost his balance and fell onto empty seats. The second officer arrived and detained the two Charlestown men in the seating area.

When you know the Indians aren’t gonna make the playoffs pic.twitter.com/Q29GwdNBek

— Nick Newell (@NNloading) September 15, 2019

Police located the Geneva man just outside the seating area and reported the 23-year-old told them that “he was the male who started the physical confrontation,” according to the report.

None of the three reportedly wanted to press charges, and all three were escorted out of the ballpark.

A 48-year-old Bloomville woman was treated on scene for injuries sustained during the fight. She was not involved, according to police reports, but the suspects tumbled over her as she was sitting in a nearby seat. She had injuries to her right knee and shin, as well as bruises on her side.

The police report states charges would be forwarded to the city prosecutor and listed the possible charges as aggravated disorderly conduct. As of Thursday morning, charges had not been field against any of the suspects, so the Beacon Journal is not naming any suspects.