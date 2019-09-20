AURORA



Debbie L. Miller to Kyle C. Spohn, 1104 East Blvd., $111,000



Janet Strong to Nicholas M. Eagle, 925 Orchard Ave., $95,000



Barbara Ellen Markuszka to Jason Robert and Kristina Marie Cashmere, 783 Robinhood Drive, $100,000



Karen S. and Kerry L. Dechant (Trustees) to Myong OK and Chun Eui Song, 635 Club Drive, $1,300,000



Neil B. and Mary K. Gallagher to Andrew David and Quinne N. Kelley, 170 Ironwood Circle, $299,900



Julie A. Kenny to Elliott D. and Carrie E. Koch, 99 Devorah Drive, $240,000



Richard B. and Eileen M. Leindecker to Dinardo and Diane Gentille, 143 N. Park Drive, $239,900



Donald T. and Jean K. Hogan to James J. McNulty, 841 Parkview Drive, $205,000



Jackson Renovations LLC. to Scott M. and Teri E. Kuboff, 79 Shawnee Trail, $339,500



Mary Ellen Watson to Nicholas J. and Heather A. Eminian, 470 Palomino Trail, $262,000



Glenn and Paul Aguiar to Ronald Lee II and Cathy Budzowski, 536 Pioneer Trail, $273,000



BRIMFIELD



Kyle M. and Amanda J. Holler to Kelly L. Fisher, 5318 Meadow Park Drive, $235,000



Celia Brown to Brandon Szentes, 4755 Loraine Drive, $135,000



Entrust Group to Steven M. II and Brittany L. Berry, 2407 Fox Circle, $291,000



Jacob J. Stoltz to Stanley B. Holmes II, 3860 Willow Way, $239,500



Stephen V. Shoff to Edith and Victoria Kodadek, 1559 Fairwood Road, $149,500



Mark A. and David W. Bland (Trustees) to Brenda Sue Forney and Mary Lee Hillman, 3250 Mogadore Road, $127,000



Mark W. and Marie A. Stayer to Joseph A. and Carissa J. Perez, 429 Roland Hills Drive, $332,000



DEERFIELD



Kenneth R. and Patricia D. Zeppernick to Rob McClellan, 9099 LaFitte Blvd., $235,000



EDINBURG



Janice Flynn to Bradford R. Fulks, 6151 Aberdeen Court, $285,000



KENT



Brian J. and Gregory W. Horning (Trustees) to Amy Sossa, 310 Valley View St., $110,000



Jeffrey J. and Wendy L. McElresh to Kaleigh Ritter, 707 DePeyster St., $129,900



Wendi J. Goldstein to Maryjayne Stone, 133 Brady St., $84,000



Wei Dong Zhao and Xia Ohen Mou to Jeremy L. and Jennifer K. McCord, 1078 Hillister Drive, $233,000



Adam Halter and Melissa Delue to Stephen E. Stout, 312 Whetstone Drive, $160,000



Takahiro and Ayako Sato to Adam and Melissa Halter, 992 Red Fern Circle, $255,000



Rhonda J. Moore (Trustee) to Tamra B. Dugan, 757 Fairchild Ave., $155,000



GARRETTSVILLE



Patricia A. Dolan to Samuel S. Russell and Angela M. Harnichar, 8225 Clover Lane, $202,750



MANTUA



Rose Grafton to Daniel Franklin Gillespie, 3271 Winchell Road, $155,000



RAVENNA



Barbara Hanlon to Justin B. and Delores J. Walter, 1046 Yorkshire Drive, $190,000



Deborah L. Rolf to Lucas N. Greenberg, 987 E. Spruce St., $80,000



RAVENNA TOWNSHIP



David A. Griesbach to Jeffrey and Jodie Lawless, 3490 Creekview Drive, $210,000



Ronald Thomas to Amanda R. Plocki, 3232 Rausch Ave., $165,000



ROOTSTOWN



Jeanette E. Felton to Vicky Kimble, 3051 Bird Drive, $160,000



SHALERSVILLE



Daniel W. Todd to Michelle Best, 8688 Cooley Road, $135,000



STREETSBORO



Harlan B. Levine to Jatinder P. Singh and Manjot Kaur, 10129 Ridgeview Court, $209,000



Jarnail Gill and Kaur Devinder to Andrew F. Masetta, 10179 Ridgeview Court, $199,000



Michael G. and Rebecca L. Townsend to Daniel F. and Lisa M. Isham, 1611 Hannum Drive, $317,500



Dustin L. Marvin to Christopher King, 9365 Shawnee Circle, $199,000



Kristy Lynne Coffie and Angelino Coffie Ivanon to Karen N. Williams, 1348 Shawnee Trail, $181,500



Carol Rutkus Barker to David and Sarah Stewart, 1820 Myers Drive, $151,900



Ronald S. Jr. and Kathryn M. Kundla to Timothy C. Klemm, 174 Sapphire Lane, $417,000



Dante B. and Mary C. Divieste to Joshua Light, 1519 Crescent Drive, $234,650



SUFFIELD



Timothy M. and Meredith R. Flaherty to Brian S. and Trina E. Bullard, 1373 Whitehall Drive, $105,000