Five months of detouring around the Cleveland-Massillon Road bridge are now at an end.

The county on Friday re-opened the newly rebuilt bridge, which goes over Wolf Creek in Copley Township and typically is used by 4,500 motorists daily.

The old bridge was closed in April after it was declared unsafe after inspectors found deteriorated beams. It was a major route for people going to and from Fairlawn, Bath, Copley, Norton and Barberton.

The county suggested motorists detour along state Route 261 and Summit Road while the bridge, originally built in 1922, was replaced.

The county paid Ruhlin Co. $389,447 to build a new 48-foot-long span. The bridge goes over Barberton’s drinking water reservoir.