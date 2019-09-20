STARK COUNTY

Deputies seize cash, machines

in skill-game business raids

Stark County sheriff's deputies raided five local businesses in connection with their investigation into illegal gambling.

Sheriff George T. Maier announced Friday afternoon investigators responded to complaints "alleging illegal activity occurring at local skill game establishments," four of which are on Whipple Avenue NW and the fifth on Martindale Road NE.

"While skill game establishments are legal in Ohio, monetary payouts are illegal and constitute illegal gambling," Maier said.

His deputies' investigation led to search warrants being served at the following businesses: Gold Mine, 3200 Whipple Ave. NW; Lucky's 777, 3202 Whipple Ave. NW; Silver Mine, 3204 Whipple Ave. NW; Paradise Skill Games, 3110 Whipple Ave. NW; and Spin City, 3040 Martindale Road NE.

No one was arrested.

Deputies seized gaming machines, video equipment and an undisclosed amount of money they believe were used in illegal gambling.

ASHLAND COUNTY

Fiery crash shuts down

part of I-71 Friday

Southbound lanes of Interstate 71 in Ashland County were closed Friday morning after a fiery crash.

All three southbound lanes were shut down at the 191 mile marker because of the crash reported shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. As of 7:30 a.m., the left two lanes were back open. According to OHGO.com, the Ohio Department of Transportation's traffic website, the crash affected 71 between state Route 539 and U.S. 250.

According to Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland, one semi was parked on the side of the highway when another semi side swiped the parked semi, according to ODOT. The crash caused a fire. The Wooster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says two people who were in the semi trucks suffered minor injuries, News 5 Cleveland reported.

CLEVELAND

Area men in Indians game

fight that goes viral

Three men — a 26- and a 56-year-old from Charlestown Township in Portage County and a 23-year-old from Geneva — have been identified as participants in a fight at an Indians game at Progressive Field on Saturday that has gone viral on Twitter.

The trio were caught on video in a tussle in the stands of Progressive Field around 9:15 p.m. The Indians were playing the Minnesota Twins and lost 9-5.

A Cleveland police report says two police officers were working part-time for the Cleveland Indians at the game. The first officer attempted to break up the fight, but lost his balance and fell onto empty seats. The second officer detained the two Charlestown men in the seating area.

Police located the Geneva man just outside the seating area, according to the report.

None of the three reportedly wanted to press charges, and all three were escorted out of the ballpark.

A 48-year-old Bloomville woman was treated on scene for injuries sustained during the fight. She was not involved, according to police reports, but the suspects tumbled over her as she was sitting in a nearby seat.

The police report said charges would be forwarded to the city prosecutor and listed the possible charges as aggravated disorderly conduct. As of late this week, charges had not been filed against any of the suspects.

COPLEY

Rebuilt Cleveland-Massillon

Road bridge reopens

Five months of detouring around the Cleveland-Massillon Road bridge are now at an end.

The county on Friday re-opened the newly rebuilt bridge, which goes over Wolf Creek in Copley Township and typically is used by 4,500 motorists daily.

The old bridge, originally built in 1922, was closed in April after it was declared unsafe after inspectors found deteriorated beams. It was a major route for people going to and from Fairlawn, Bath, Copley, Norton and Barberton.

The county paid Ruhlin Co. $389,447 to build a new 48-foot-long span. The bridge goes over Barberton’s drinking water reservoir.

PORTAGE COUNTY

Authorities charge man

with shooting cat

A 57-year-old Shalersville man was charged after allegedly shooting a cat at a Wellington Road address in Shalersville on Thursday.

Scott A. Scheller allegedly shot at a cat with a 9mm handgun while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. According to court records, his blood alcohol content was .053 at the time.

The incident caused “serious physical harm to the cat,” according to court records.

He was charged with animal cruelty, a fifth-degree felony, and having weapons while intoxicated, a first-degree misdemeanor. The case was filed in Ravenna Municipal Court. He has been released on a 10% of $5,000 recognizance bond and was ordered not to consume alcohol.